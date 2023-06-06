Webster City Custom Meats to Continue Legacy as Division of Midwest Quality Wholesale

Midwest Quality Wholesale Inc. has purchased AAMP Processor Member Webster City Custom Meats Inc., located in Webster City, Iowa.

Since 1973, Webster City Custom Meats has specialized in custom processing of smoked ham, smoked bacon, smoked turkeys, fresh sausage products, boneless ham roasts, smoked pork loins, and a variety of specialty items.



“Midwest Quality Wholesale’s acquisition of Webster City Custom Meats will provide additional resources and long-term viability to an already incredible company,” said Aaron Irlbeck, Executive Vice President of Midwest Quality Wholesale.

