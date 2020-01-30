Wenzel’s Farm Launches Beef Jerky Product Line

MARSHFIELD, Wis. – Wenzel’s Farm, an award winning, premium provider of high quality, hand crafted, small batch meat snacks is pleased to announce the introduction of Wenzel’s Farm Beef Jerky.

Consistent with their popular snack stick line, Wenzel’s Farm Beef Jerky has no artificial colors, no MSG and is gluten free. It also has no nitrates or nitrites. The new beef jerky contains 10g of protein per serving and is only 90 calories.

“The addition of beef jerky to our Wenzel’s Farm meat snack offering is a major step for the company,” stated Wenzel’s Farm President Mark Vieth. “We have invested a lot of resources to bring this product to market and I think this new line of great tasting, all natural snacks will represent the strengths of our brand well.”

Wenzel’s Beef Jerky is available in three flavors; Original, Teriyaki and Peppered. It can be purchased in 3oz or 10oz packages. Wenzel’s takes great pride in crafting some of the finest, protein packed, and naturally hardwood smoked meat products available and the new beef jerky is certainly no exception.

To learn more about the new jerky and the complete line of Wenzel’s Farm products, visit www.wenzelsfarm.com.

About Wenzel’s Farm:

Tucked away in the heart of dairy land, and still operating on the family farmstead in which the brand originated, Wenzel’s Farm is an award winning, premium provider of high quality, hand crafted, small batch meat snacks and products. Using family recipes that have been handed down for generations, Wenzel’s Farm has been producing quality Wisconsin meat products since 1949.