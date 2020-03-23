Westchester Wholesale Meat Company Opens to Public

Fischer & Miller, a family-owned wholesale meat company in business since 1891, and in White Plains since the 1950s, is opening to the public.

The company sells beef, pork, veal, lamb and poultry to restaurants, country clubs, and delis. With many of its customers now closed due to the coronavirus shutting down most gathering spots, they are selling everything from ground beef to steak to the public.

The action, said owner Carlton Fischer, was taken in an effort to help the community struggling to find meat in many supermarkets.

