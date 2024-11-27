Western Smokehouse Partners Appoints New Senior Director

Western Smokehouse Partners promoted Curtiss Kellison to the newly created position of Senior Director, Multi-Site Plant Manager. This promotion comes on the heels of the announcement of a new plant in Mexico, Mo. opening in August of 2025.

Kellison has worked in the meat industry for nearly 20 years. He started his journey with Western Smokehouse Partners in 2009 with prior experience gained at Kraft. He has held numerous positions during his tenure at Western Smokehouse Partners including production, maintenance, leading the Ready-to-Eat division, and eventually becoming plant manager. Most recently, Kellison held the role of senior plant manager since the beginning of 2024. He has been instrumental in the development and expansion of the Greentop plant.

“It has truly been an honor to work with Curtiss Kellison since my first days with Western Smokehouse Partners nearly six years ago,” said Matt Bormann, CEO of Western Smokehouse Partners. “This promotion is not given, it is incredibly well-earned. Curtiss has done a masterful job of leading the high performing Greentop plant, achieving heights and delivering results that we did not believe were even possible when the journey began. As the long-term leader of our flagship plant, Curtiss laid the groundwork for all that Western Smokehouse Partners has achieved, and I look forward to him taking on the leadership of our newest and soon to be largest plant.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Kirksville Daily Express