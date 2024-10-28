Western Smokehouse Partners Expanding in Galesburg, IA

GALESBURG, Ill. — The Galesburg City Council will consider an agreement with Thrushwood Farms Quality Meats, Inc., a subsidiary of Western Smokehouse Partners, at its Oct. 7 city council meeting that would bring additional investment and jobs to that community.

The agreement would expand Western Smokehouse Partners food production in Galesburg and create 150 to 180 manufacturing jobs there, while generating $50 million in investment, in support of a fast-growing industry.

The expansion would “breathe new life into the unused portion of the former (179,000 square feet) Maytag facility on Monmouth Boulevard,” the City of Galesburg said in a news release.

