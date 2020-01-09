Where Food Comes From Launches BeefCARE Sustainability Standard

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF) (OTCQB: WFCF), the most trusted resource for independent, third-party verification of food production practices in North America, today announced the launch of BeefCARE™, the beef industry’s most comprehensive third-party verified sustainability program.

The launch follows recognition of the new BeefCARE program by the US Roundtable for Sustainable Beef, the multi-stakeholder initiative developed to advance and support continuous improvement in sustainability in the US beef value chain.

BeefCARE, the Company’s first ever sustainability offering for the beef industry, is a voluntary third-party program that verifies sustainability practices in beef production related to animal husbandry, environmental stewardship and people and community. More information on the program can be found at www.wfcfcare.com. The program is designed to support beef producers and processors in creating and continuously improving sustainable practices based on their particular circumstances as they relate to region, climate, natural resources, production style, workforce and community interaction.

“We are pleased to announce the launch of our new BeefCARE program, which is now available to cow/calf ranches and stocker/backgrounder operations throughout the U.S. that are eager to share their sustainability stories with processors, food service, retailers and consumers,” said Leann Saunders, President of IMI Global and Where Food Comes From, Inc. “We believe BeefCARE™ certification will create value throughout the beef supply chain while at the same time authentically communicating the story of the invaluable role producers play in animal husbandry, the health of the land they work and live on, and people and communities. The cattle being sold this week on Superior Livestock Auction video sale represent the beginning of a program that both consumers and producers can be proud of.”

About Where Food Comes From, Inc.

Where Food Comes From, Inc. is America’s trusted resource for third party verification of food production practices. Through proprietary technology and patented business processes, the Company supports more than 15,000 farmers, ranchers, vineyards, wineries, processors, retailers, distributors, trade associations, consumer brands and restaurants with a wide variety of value-added services. Through its IMI Global, International Certification Services, Validus Verification Services, SureHarvest, A Bee Organic and Sterling Solutions units, Where Food Comes From solutions are used to verify food claims, optimize production practices and enable food supply chains with analytics and data driven insights. In addition, the Company’s Where Food Comes From® retail and restaurant labeling program uses web-based customer education tools to connect consumers to the sources of the food they purchase, increasing meaningful consumer engagement for our clients.

