Whole Foods Market Introduces the Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan to “Insure” America’s Most Anticipated Meal



AUSTIN, Texas–Today, Whole Foods Market and Progressive Insurance introduce the Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan, the first-ever “insurance” for the beloved centerpiece of the Thanksgiving meal. Whether you’re hosting Thanksgiving for the first time, or you’re scarred from a previous bird blunder, Whole Foods Market and Progressive have you covered this year, offering a $35 Whole Foods Market gift card in case you commit a turkey cooking fail.

“As we anticipate more smaller Thanksgiving gatherings and first-time cooks tackling turkey preparation this year, the Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan allows customers the freedom of culinary exploration, knowing all is not lost should their cooking go astray,” said Theo Weening, Vice President of Meat and Poultry at Whole Foods Market. “We want to help customers rise to the occasion and take on that turkey with confidence for less-stressed Thanksgiving meal preparation.”

Shopping early and being prepared are essential to conquering the biggest meal of the year. To be eligible for the Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan, shoppers must purchase and obtain their Whole Foods Market brand turkey between Nov. 11-22. If your Thanksgiving turkey turns out overcooked, undercooked, burnt, dry or just doesn’t end up cooking like you thought it would, don’t worry. Visit TurkeyProtectionPlan.com for full details on how to submit a claim to be eligible for a $35 Whole Foods Market gift card, limited to the first 1,000 claims, beginning November 26*.

Turkey Deals

Starting tomorrow, November 11, Whole Foods Market is offering a great value on Whole Foods Market brand uncooked organic ($3.49/lb) and classic turkeys ($2.49/lb). Prime members will save even more on Whole Foods Market uncooked turkeys ($2.99/lb for organic and $1.99/lb for classic), purchased between Nov. 11-22, while supplies last, restrictions apply. All turkeys sold at Whole Foods Market must meet the grocer’s strict Quality Standards, including no antibiotics ever, no animal by-products in feed and third-party animal welfare audits of farms and ranches. For turkey storage tips, a Turkey Buying Guide and Thanksgiving meal inspiration, visit holiday.wholefoodsmarket.com.

Grocery Delivery and Pickup

In need of a roast turkey or some festive sides to complete your spread? Whole Foods Market has your back. Customers can reserve all their Thanksgiving catering needs in advance, including turkeys, at shop.wholefoodsmarket.com. Prime members can also enjoy free two-hour grocery delivery from Whole Foods Market in more than 2,000 cities and towns across 90 major metropolitan areas, and free one-hour pickup from Whole Foods Market, now available at all U.S. locations. Visit amazon.com/wholefoods for additional details.

*Must purchase eligible turkey 11/11 – 11/22/20 and submit turkey cooking “fail” 11/26 – 11/27. Qualifying claims will receive a $35 Whole Foods Market gift card. Limited to first 1,000 claims. Limit 1 claim per customer. U.S. only. Restrictions apply. See full terms at turkeyprotectionplan.com.

