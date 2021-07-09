Why That ‘Product of USA’ Label on Meat and Pork is Really Meaningless

Some supermarket shoppers want to support American ranchers when they head to the meat counter, so they look for a label that says “Product of USA.” But here’s the deal: Because of current USDA rules, that label is meaningless.

“Right now, meat that is raised and even slaughtered in foreign countries can be brought into the United States, packaged here, and a label can be put on it that says Made in the USA,” said Bonnie Patten, executive director of TruthInAdvertising.org (TINA.org).

TINA.org wants this deceptive practice stopped, as do many American ranchers.

