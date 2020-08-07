WienerWednesday Campaign Declared Most Viral Beef Campaign on TikTok

WASHINGTON — July’s National Hot Dog Month may be over, but millions are still relishing the delicious beef hot dog recipes developed by the Food Renegades, a division of The Digital Renegades a digital marketing agency and a chef alliance on TikTok, in partnership with the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (NHDSC) and Beef Checkoff. The 40 unique recipes and fun facts about hot dogs, shared on TikTok each #WienerWednesday in July, were viewed more than 27 million times, generating nearly 3.5 million likes and 15.8 million hashtag views, making it the most viral beef campaign ever organized on TikTok.

“Whether it is debating if a hot dog is a sandwich, the best condiments or sharing great recipes, hot dogs have proven over and over to be the ultimate social media draw,” said NHDSC President and Hot Dog Top Dog Eric Mittenthal. “Add in the creativity of the Food Renegades chefs, dietitians and food influencers and there was no doubt that TikTok fans would go wild for #WienerWednesday.”

The Food Renegades’ drool-worthy creations inspired hot dog fans to show their own creativity and develop their own hot dog videos featuring a unique beef hot dog recipe. The most viewed recipe, “Noodle Wienie Dogs” by @mrs_dee_penda, received more than 500,000 views and 116,000 likes. As the most popular video, Dee Penda wins $500 from the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council.

The popularity of hot dogs and #WienerWednesday not only drew millions of video views, but also led to substantial increases in followers for the Food Renegades over the course of the month. As a group, the ten Food Renegades added nearly 2.5 million followers in July.

The Food Renegades include:

Sonny Hurrell @thatdudecancook, refined celebrity chef

Vivian Aronson @cookingbomb, Masterchef season 10, Asian inspired cuisine, mother of 3 who are frequently included in videos

Matt Groark @groarkboysbbq, BBQ master featured on Good Morning America

Tara @aldentediva, Italian mom known for her viral video featured on FoodNetwork, garnering over 25 million views

Lauren Bower @cooklikeamother, former Elite model now cooks for four kids with her comedy skits

Paola D Yee @paoladyee, sees food, specifically desert, as art with lavish and creative designs

Nicole Renard @nicole_thenomad Former Miss Washington who travels the country making delicious and nutritious food

Erica Kuiper @tiktokketo, chef and mom who lost over 100 pounds cooking keto

Trazia Rae @traziarae, 25 year old former model who specializes in comfort food

Ilana Muhlstein MS RDN @nutritionbabe, face and creator of Beachbody’s 2B Mindset, has lost over 100 pounds and has helped millions

While National Hot Dog Month has come to an end, #WienerWednesday remains a weekly phenomenon. As kids head back to school, often at home in virtual classrooms, families can adopt #WienerWednesday as a convenient, kid pleasing choice to feed hungry minds. The NHDSC will continue to highlight the variety of recipes created by the Food Renegades as delicious and nutritious choices for families seeking lunch options. All of the new recipes as well as an extensive catalogue of hot dog and sausage recipes are available at www.hot-dog.org.

About The Beef Checkoff:

The Beef Checkoff was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents of the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council:

Established in 1994 by the American Meat Institute, the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council serves as an information resource to consumers and media on questions related to quality, safety, nutrition and preparation of hot dogs and sausages. The Council also celebrates hot dogs and sausages as iconic American foods.

About NAMI:

The North American Meat Institute (NAMI), a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, is the leading voice for the meat and poultry industry. Formed from the 2015 merger of the American Meat Institute (AMI) and North American Meat Association (NAMA), the Institute has a rich, century-long history and provides essential member services including legislative, regulatory, scientific, international and public affairs representation. NAMI’s mission is to shape a public policy environment in which the meat and poultry industry can produce wholesome products safely, efficiently and profitably. Together, the Institute’s members produce the vast majority of U.S. beef, pork, lamb and poultry and the equipment, ingredients and services needed for the highest quality products.

“Internal links within this document are funded and maintained by the Beef Checkoff. All other outgoing links are to websites maintained by third parties.”