Wisconsin Meat Industry Hall of Fame Inducts Fritz Usinger

Members of the Wisconsin livestock and meat industries are invited to help celebrate the induction of two individuals with outstanding lifetime contributions to the Wisconsin meat industry – Dan Sutherland and Fritz Usinger – into the Wisconsin Meat Industry Hall of Fame. The dinner and awards ceremony are set for the evening of Thursday, Apr. 10 in conjunction with the Wisconsin Association of Meat Processors Annual Convention. At the event, college students who have received industry scholarships will also be recognized.

Dan Sutherland was hired as the head of sow procurement at Johnsonville in 1982. During his years at Johnsonville his roles included plant management, meat and value-added sales, meat purchasing, rendering, and developing foreign markets.

fFritz Usinger is the president of Fred Usinger, Inc., a 144-year-old family operated meat processing company located in Milwaukee. He is the fourth generation to lead the business and has been instrumental in Usinger’s growth and innovation.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: American Association of Meat Processors