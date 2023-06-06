Wisconsin Meat Industry Hall of Fame Seeks Nominations

The University of Wisconsin–Madison Department of Animal and Dairy Sciences and the Wisconsin Livestock and Meat Council are seeking nominations for the Wisconsin Meat Industry Hall of Fame’s 2023 class of inductees. Nominations for this honor, which is designed to recognize Wisconsin meat industry leaders and innovators, will be accepted through June 16.

The Wisconsin Meat Industry Hall of Fame was established in 1993 to recognize the contributions of individuals who have made a significant impact on the meat industry of Wisconsin. These contributions may include business ventures; processing innovations; educational efforts; leadership roles; or other efforts that have positively affected the production, distribution and/or consumption of meat products in the state of Wisconsin. Past inductees include scientists, policymakers, professors, equipment suppliers and operators of both large and small processing plants.

Through this recognition, information is compiled about the key people and achievements that have contributed to a strong and vibrant meat industry in Wisconsin. A broader goal of the hall of fame is to inspire future generations to make additional exceptional accomplishments in this area.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: University of Wisconsin–Madison Department of Animal and Dairy Sciences