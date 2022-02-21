Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage and Joy the Baker Partner to Create a Delicious Savory Mardi Gras Roll to Celebrate Carnival Season

NEW ORLEANS – Mardi Gras is officially BACK and Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage is celebrating it in a big way. In search of a truly delectable dish that would also be perfectly portable to the parade route (or to the kitchen table!), the brand partnered with acclaimed local New Orleanian chef Joy the Baker to whip up some savory Zatarain’s Andouille Smoked Sausage Mardi Gras Rolls. If the name isn’t a party in itself, the recipe is. From the potato dough, a cream cheese filling using New Orleans’ famous trinity (chopped onions, bell peppers and celery) and of course the savory andouille sausage, to its final brush of garlic butter, these rolls are a delicious way to celebrate the ultimate celebration, no matter where you live.

Zatarain’s Smoked Sausageis also teaming up with some of New Orleans’ best chefs to celebrate Mardi Gras with some of their own flavorful recipes featuring the sausage that anyone can prepare at home to bring the spirit of Fat Tuesday to their dinner table!

Chef Kevin Belton, star of PBS’s “Kevin Belton’s New Orleans Celebrations”: Kreme of Andouille Soup

Chef Frank Brigtsen, Brigtsen’s: Meaty Mardi Gras Mac & Cheese

Chef Susan Spicer, Rosedale: Smoked Sausage and Cornbread Frittata with Garlic Spinach and Roasted Sweet Peppers

Additionally, Diane Morrisey of Will Travel for Food will be in New Orleans on a carnival culinary field trip working with some of the city’s best restaurants and food representatives to demo new recipes for Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage. Numerous other local influencers including Pass the Everything, Evie Eats, Derra Howard, Bite and Booze and The Southern Thing will be serving as brand ambassadors and celebrating with us throughout the season. Laissez Les Bon Temps Rouler!

Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage is 100% pork and contains no artificial colors or flavors, no by-products, no MSG and is gluten free. Visit www.zatarains.com for more easy recipes. Stock up on the sausage at Kroger and select Sam’s Club and Walmart stores across the country.