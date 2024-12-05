Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage Introduces New Andouille Flavor

Iconic Louisiana Brand Celebrates Launch with New Holiday Recipes from Joy the Baker

NEW ORLEANS — Zatarain’s, the brand that has been bringing the vibrant flavors of New Orleans to kitchens across America for more than 130 years, is excited to announce the launch of its reformulated Andouille Smoked Sausage. A bold new twist on a fan-favorite, the new Andouille recipe provides a perfect balance of heat and savory spices, giving families and food lovers even more of the robust and flavorful experience that has made Zatarain’s a staple in homes for generations.

“Our customers love the smoky taste of our original sausage but craved even more of that New Orleans flavor. So, we listened to them and were able to achieve just that with the relaunch of the classic Andouille SKU,” said Glen Schutzman, Vice President Marketing, Convenient Meals at McCormick & Company. “The refreshed recipe provides a richer, bolder taste that pairs perfectly with any dish inspired by The Big Easy’s vibrant culture and culinary scene.”

Building on the original authentic New Orleans-style flavor profile, Zatarain’s Andouille Smoked Sausage is smoked to perfection and seasoned with paprika, black and red pepper, oregano, and thyme. The enhanced flavor elevates any dish, from New Orleans classics like gumbo and jambalaya to versatile crowd favorites such as charcuterie boards and breakfast sandwiches.

To celebrate the launch, Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage has teamed up with longtime partner and award-winning cookbook author Joy Wilson (@joythebaker) to create new recipes featuring the latest Smoked Sausage SKU. Known for her prowess for crafting delectable and approachable dishes, Wilson introduces an alternative to a classic holiday favorite with French Onion Corn Bread and Andouille Stuffing.

“Bringing the bold, authentic flavors of New Orleans to home kitchens across the country is something Zatarain’s does so well, and I look forward to creating recipes with their products at the center,” said Wilson. “Since moving to Texas, I have missed the comforts and traditions of my home in Louisiana and this recipe adds festive flair to my holiday table and gives everyone a taste of the city I love so much.”

Zatarain’s commitment to quality and tradition remains unwavering, with each sausage crafted from high-quality ingredients and smoked to ensure maximum flavor. For weeknight meals, tailgating must-haves or a convivial feast, Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage brings the essence of New Orleans straight to the table. Zatarain’s New Andouille Smoked Sausage is now available at Kroger and Walmart stores nationwide as well as many other regional retailers. For more information on Zatarain’s Smoked Andouille Sausage, recipe ideas, and where to buy, visit www.zatarains.com or follow Zatarain’s on social media @Zatarains. Fans and followers interested in Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage x Joy the Baker recipes can keep an eye on Joy’s Instagram.

