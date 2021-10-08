Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage Reveals New Influencer Campaign

NEW ORLEANS – Are you ready for some football?? Because we are! To celebrate National Sausage Month, Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage is partnering with eleven grill masters and chefs this week to reveal both time-tested and new, halftime-worthy recipes using both Andouille and Cajun flavors. Join us as we follow their Instagram handles for the signature dishes each will bring to game!

Jack Mancuso, also known as @Chefcuso, will be mixing two American favorites: bacon and gumbo, with his unique spin on these crowd-pleasing smoked meat bites.

Jaymee Sire, @JaymeeSire, will share her twist on an old southern favorite: stuffed hush puppies. She’ll remix the item with a piece of Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage packed with flavor and top it off with a spicy mustard dipping sauce.

Jack Arnold, @Jackarnold, throws some extra spice to the well-loved mac n cheese recipe by incorporating smoked Zatarain’s Andouille sausage to the dish.

Ashley Boyd, aka @thepinkowlkitchen, knows that game day would be nothing without a good cheese dip! She’ll be creating a creamy, spicy dip made with layers of cream and cheddar cheese, bell peppers, shredded chicken, Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage and more.

Kasim Hardaway, @kasimjhardaway, will be creating the perfect game-day Italian sausage sandwiches with Zatarain’s Andouille sausage, marinara, grilled peppers, mozzarella and garlic butter.

Matt Robinson, also known as @Realfoodbydad, will be taking the classic sausage and peppers combo for a nacho spin, fit for cheese lovers, with three different layers of next level oozy gooeyness.

Tim Lee, @tim_vs_food, will be cooking up a big batch of classic Jambalaya, enough to feed a crowd (or leftovers for days!)

Patrick McMenemy, aka @southernvibin, will be a bringing us a loaded Smothered Sausage Dog, grilled to perfection.

Sarah Juenemann, @grazingkc, will unveil a festive “Watch Party” inspiration board, with Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage as the star of the charcuterie.

Katherine Salom, aka @girlgonegrilling, will be treating us to Cajun Sausage Bites, wrapped in warm puff pastry, sliced and baked.

But before you fire up the grill or oven, we have more news on all things delicious: National Gumbo Day is upon us on October 12th and it comes with a heavy hitter. Acclaimed celebrity chef and PBS star Kevin Belton is unveiling a delicious new recipe, Smoked Sausage, Andouille & a lil’bit of ChickenGumbo, using Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage (see full recipe attached.)

However you plan to tailgate this season, use Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage to complete your recipes and add that Louisiana flair to your game day menu. Stock up on Zatarain’s Cajun and Andouille Smoked Sausage at Kroger and select Sam’s Club and Walmart stores across the country.

For more recipe inspiration, featuring Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage, visit zatarains.com.