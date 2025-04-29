Zatarain’s Turns Up the Flavor with Cajun Style Smoked Sausage

The New Orleans Icon Reimagines Its Classic Cajun Offering Just in Time for Boil Season



NEW ORLEANS — Zatarain’s® is excited to announce the launch of its reformulated Cajun Style Smoked Sausage, available now in grocery retailers nationwide. The relaunch of the Zatarain’s Cajun Style Smoked Sausage recipe gives fans even more of the rich, mouthwatering taste they expect from the brand that has been a trusted kitchen staple for generations.

Crafted with high-quality ingredients and smoked to perfection, Zatarain’s Cajun Style Smoked Sausage amplifies the spirit of New Orleans cuisine with a robust flavor profile that perfectly blends paprika, black pepper, red pepper, oregano, and thyme.

North America Vice President of Marketing, at McCormick & Company, Valda Coryat says, “Our customers wanted more New Orleans flavor, so we gave it to them!” Coryat continues, “The refreshed spice profile delivers a well-rounded flavor that will jazz up mealtime, from weeknight dinners to backyard boils and barbecues.”

Seafood boils are a beloved Spring ritual regionally, and Zatarain’s Cajun Style Smoked Sausage serves as the perfect addition to shrimp, crab, lobster, and crawfish boiling pots. To celebrate the relaunch, Zatarain’s longtime partner, award-winning cookbook author and culinary expert Joy Wilson (@joythebaker) is debuting a new recipe, Zatarain’s Classic Shrimp Boil with Garlic Butter Sauce. Wilson’s recipe layers bold spices with rich, buttery goodness, bringing a fresh twist to a beloved dining experience, perfect for gathering friends and family.

“It’s our beautiful, bountiful boil season and I learned a thing or two about how to up my boil game while in Louisiana,” said Wilson. “The smoky spice of the Zatarain’s Cajun Style Smoked Sausage is such a game-changer – it adds just the right amount of heat to any recipe including my new stovetop shrimp boil, an irresistible dish that gathers people together around the table (no newspaper required).”

Trusted to deliver the spirit of the Bayou to kitchens since 1889, Zatarain’s commitment to quality and authentic flavor profiles remains at the heart of everything we do. The new Zatarain’s Cajun Style Smoked Sausage is now available at Kroger, Walmart and other select retailers nationwide. For more information on Zatarain’s Cajun Style Smoked Sausage, recipe ideas, and where to buy, visit www.zatarains.com and @Zatarains. Fans and followers interested in Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage x Joy the Baker recipes can follow along on Instagram.

ABOUT ZATARAIN’S SMOKED SAUSAGE

Since 1889, Zatarain’s has been the authority on the fun and flavor of New Orleans. From its humble beginnings producing root beer extract, the company has grown to make more than 200 food products from Rice Dinner and Side Dish Mixes, Frozen Entrees, Pasta Mixes, Breadings, Seasonings and Spices to Seafood Boils, Creole Mustard and other products based on authentic New Orleans–Style recipes and seafood preparation. Now, people across the U.S. recognize that to capture the true flavor of New Orleans cuisine, you have to “Jazz It Up with Zatarain’s.” For information and recipes, visit www.zatarains.com.

Zatarain’s is one of McCormick & Company’s (MKC) brands. McCormick is a global leader in flavor. With over $6.7 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavors to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit: www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.