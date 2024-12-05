Zoe’s Meats Gives Thanks by Giving Back

The Artisan Cured Meat Company Donates Nitrite-Free Meats To Redwood Empire Food Bank To Provide 48,000 Meals

Petaluma, CA – Zoe’s Meats gives thanks this year by giving back to the local community. Zoe’s Meats, an artisan cured meat company dedicated to quality and health-conscious products, has generously donated over 12,000 pounds of nitrite-free, fully cooked turkey breasts, smoked hams, and bacon to the Redwood Empire Food Bank (REFB). This donation includes more than 2,500 packages of bacon, which were distributed through the REFB marketplace for pickup. Additionally, the deli meats have been shared with over 40 community agency partners in Sonoma County, benefiting more than 3,500 families.

This significant contribution will provide the protein portion for approximately 48,000 meals, with many REFB partners using these products to prepare nutritious and delicious meals for those in need. By offering nitrite-free options, Zoe’s Meats ensures that recipients can enjoy healthier meats without compromising on taste or quality, aligning with the company’s commitment to giving back to the community.

“We are thrilled to support the Redwood Empire Food Bank and contribute to their incredible efforts in fighting hunger in our community,” said George Gavros, Founder of Zoe’s Meats. “Our donation reflects our commitment to philanthropy and ensuring that everyone has access to high-quality, nutritious food.”

The Redwood Empire Food Bank, the largest hunger-relief organization in the area, has distributed the donated meats to various programs and partner organizations, reaching thousands of individuals and families in need. This donation comes at a crucial time, as many households continue to face food insecurity.

For more information about Zoe’s Meats and their products, visit Zoe’s Meats. To learn more about the Redwood Empire Food Bank and how you can support their mission, visit Redwood Empire Food Bank.