­­­­­­Nature Fresh Farms Becomes First Greenhouse to Offer Employees Health Services Through the weCHC’s Mobile Clinic

Leamington, ON – On January 23rd the new weCHC on Wheels mobile health clinic arrived at Nature Fresh Farms greenhouse facilities delivering health services to its employees.

Nature Fresh Farms became the first greenhouse to offer the weCHC mobile clinic health and personal support services to its employees. The 38-foot bus was parked outside of their Plant 1 greenhouse offering services including diagnosis and treatment of conditions, counseling and brief intervention services, system navigation, and referrals to all employees in need.

The mobile clinic alternates between the company’s Plant 1 and Plant 2 facilities every week providing on-site health care services. Employees can make an appointment between 10:30 AM to 2 PM with 8 slots every Thursday. Available for consultation will be a Nurse Practitioner who will provide immediate care and ongoing support as needed. A confidential service, all information will be kept on file and available for employee’s personal health services to access.

“The weCHC Mobile Clinic treats illness or injury but can also serve as family doctor for our local and foreign employees seeking proactive health care,” explained Jeff Gagnon, Corporate Compliance Director at Nature Fresh Farms. “Wellness is an important value at Nature Fresh Farms, and we are very appreciative to have this program offered to our employees currently at two of our locations.”

Nature Fresh Farms also provides employees and their families with workplace wellness resources through the Employee Assistance Program. EAP is a voluntary program providing specialized services, at no cost to employees, through qualified professionals and experts such as counselors, financial consultants, health professionals, and lawyers. It has become a very successful service used by many of our employees and their families. Nature Fresh Farms hopes that programs such as EAP and weCHC on Wheels will give its employees greater accessibility to healthcare services.

“The programs we offer at Nature Fresh Farms are meant not only to attract and maintain employees, but to provide them with the best possible care,” shared General Manager of Nature Fresh Farms, John Ketler. “We understand that many of our employees are busy balancing work and home life or coming from abroad that are in need of convenient forms of access to healthcare. This mobile unit brings a convenient, simple and quick way to provide diagnosis and care of what they may be experiencing.”

Nature Fresh Farms is committed to addressing and understanding the needs of their employees by investing in their wellbeing through these programs. Offering both physical and mental health assistance, they hope to continue making the workplace a happier, healthier, and more productive place to work.