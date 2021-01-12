2020 Freshfel Europe Consumption Monitor Shows Strong Positive Increase In EU Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Consumption

Freshfel Europe published its 2020 Consumption Monitor, the Association’s analysis for fresh fruit and vegetables production, trade and consumption trends in the EU-28. This latest and highly anticipated edition of Freshfel Europe’s Consumption Monitor shows that in 2018 daily fresh fruit and vegetable consumption per capita has increased by 4% from 2017 levels to 363.76g per capita per day. While still below the WHO recommended minimum daily consumption of 400g, this represents a 5.1% increase compared to the previous five years (2013-2017) and halts previous consumption stagnation.

Freshfel Europe today released its much-anticipated 2020 Consumption Monitor. Analysing fresh fruit and vegetable production, trade and consumption trends for the EU-28, Freshfel Europe’s 2020 Consumption Monitor examines the latest sector data from 2018. While aggregate consumption remained below the WHO recommended minimum daily consumption of 400g, fresh produce consumption in the EU showed a strong positive increase of 4% compared to 2017 levels. Representing a 5.1% increase compared to the previous five years (2013-2017), this significant improvement can be attributed to a 9.5% rise in fresh fruit consumption to 211.82g per capita per day, which also compensated for a slight overall decrease in vegetable consumption to 151.94g per capita per day.



This indication of a strong positive increase in EU consumption has coincided with increased sector efforts to raise awareness of the importance of fresh produce consumption over the last few years. Freshfel Europe General Delegate Philippe Binard commented on the publication emphasizing, “The findings of Freshfel Europe’s 2020 Consumption Monitor are highly encouraging and clearly illustrate that the sector’s heightened efforts to boost consumption above the WHO recommended minimum of 400g per capita per day are being paid off. While we will continue to observe the stability of this recovery, we need to investigate this new discrepancy between fruit and vegetable consumption”. Mr Binard encouraged the sector to continue its efforts adding, “The fresh fruit and vegetable sector must capitalize on 2021 being the UN International Year of Fruits and Vegetables. Continued reinforcement of the important role of fresh produce in a balanced healthy and sustainable diet is essential to maintain and boost this latest positive consumption trend”. Freshfel Europe is active in consumption promotion activities at EU-level. Freshfel Europe’s ‘Followme to be healthy with Europe’ EU promotion campaign is now in its third year, and alongside its longstanding online #FruitVeg4Youcampaign this year Freshfel Europe is conducting a specific campaign, #SpeakUp4FruitVeg, to encourage support for the sector by EU policy-makers and boost consumption to celebrate the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables 2021.

The 143-page Freshfel Europe 2020 Consumption Monitor consists of three parts: 1) total gross supply of fruit and vegetables in the EU-28, including trends in production, exports and imports of fruit and vegetables (2013-2018), 2) a comparative review of consumption trends across the EU-28 (2013-2018), and 3) a review of the total net supply and trends exports and imports of fruit and vegetables in the EU-28 (2013-2018). Freshfel Europe members receive the full report free of charge. The 2020 Consumption Monitor is also available for purchase for non-members at a rate of 1000 EUR. All information about the Freshfel Europe Consumption Monitor is available via the Freshfel website (www.freshfel.org) or via the Secretariat [email protected] / [email protected]).

