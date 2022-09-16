2023 WAEF Scholarship Applications Opens

Wenatchee, WA -The Washington Apple Education Foundation (WAEF) is proud to announce their 2023 WAEF scholarship applications are live today, September 15, 2022, and accessible at www.waef.org/scholarships/.

There are over 350 scholarships available to eligible candidates throughout Washington. Last year, WAEF awarded over $1 million in scholarships to over 300 students. WAEF Universal Scholarships are available for students with direct ties to the Washington tree fruit industry or who are interested in a Washington tree fruit career pathway. Students interested in a discipline related to the Washington tree fruit industry, such as refrigeration, electrical, IT, computer applications, HVAC, machine technology, and technical programs, are eligible for WAEF Vocational Scholarships.

WAEF scholarships are unique in that students can renew their scholarships for up to four years of their undergraduate studies as long as WAEF renewal requirements are met. Furthermore, each WAEF student receives support services through our “Beyond the Scholarship” program. This includes mentoring, care packages, educational workshops, networking opportunities, career exploration, regional social gatherings with other WAEF scholarship recipients, and year-round check-ins with WAEF staff. Applications must include two signed letters of recommendation underlining the student’s character, values, and unique attributes. Additionally, an official transcript from the student’s high school and/or college/university is required. The deadline for WAEF scholarship applications and all necessary documentation is 11:59 pm on March 1, 2023.

The Washington Apple Education Foundation fosters educational opportunities, encourages academic excellence, and promotes awareness of the values of Washington’s tree fruit industry. For more information, visit the organization’s website at www.waef.org or call (509) 663-7713.