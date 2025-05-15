2025 Michigan Asparagus Season Kicks Off

OKEMOS, MICH. – The 2025 Michigan Asparagus season is officially underway, bringing thick, tender spears with exceptional flavor to market. Growers across the state are reporting excellent quality, just in time for consumers looking to incorporate fresh, locally grown vegetables into their meals.

With over 100 farm families dedicated to producing high-quality asparagus for markets across the United States, Michigan continues to lead the charge in meeting the demands of today’s shoppers. In response to the continued evolution of consumer behavior since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Michigan Asparagus Advisory Board (MAAB) is implementing a marketing campaign that bridges the digital and in-store experience.

“Our 2025 campaign is designed to meet consumers where they are – whether online, in-store, or on-screen,” said Jamie Clover Adams, Executive Director of MAAB. “Michigan asparagus deserves to be the centerpiece of the plate this season, and our strategy reflects that.”

This year’s integrated campaign includes trade advertising, daily social media content, influencer collaborations, newsletters, recipe development, connected TV (CTV) advertising, and a retail program. These efforts aim to boost awareness of Michigan asparagus’ seasonality, availability, and culinary versatility across a wide range of consumers.

“Michigan asparagus is nutritious, flavorful, and incredibly versatile,” said Sarah Greiner, Chair of the MAAB. “By building visibility and supporting local retail programs, growers are confident that “locally grown, locally sold” will ensure consumers actively seek out Michigan-grown asparagus in stores.”

The influencer program includes an in-person farm tour, recipe development, and educational videos touting the fresh and flavorful attributes of Michigan asparagus. Participating creators span nutrition, culinary and lifestyle categories, collectively reaching an audience of more than 2.2 million followers.

To further amplify the message, CTV advertising will run on Hulu and across the Disney streaming portfolio, using a lighthearted 15-second video to let consumers know Michigan asparagus is available now. This tactic is designed to resonate with health-conscious and lifestyle-driven households.

Retailers are encouraged to contact MAAB for point-of-sale (POS) materials to support their own promotional efforts. These materials are part of a broader marketing strategy designed to increase visibility and drive sales through in-store and digital channels.

With health and wellness, sustainability, and local sourcing continuing to shape consumer decisions, “buy local” and “Michigan grown” messaging remains a powerful way for retailers to elevate Michigan asparagus and attract engaged, value-driven customers.