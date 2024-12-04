4Earth Farms, LLC. Recalls Organic and Conventional Vegetable Medleys and Organic Whole Carrots, Containing Grimmway Farms Carrots

4Earth Farms of Commerce, California, is recalling multiple brands of Organic Vegetable Medley, Conventional Vegetable Medley, and Organic Whole Carrots because it may be contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (E. coli) O121:H19.

E. coli O121:H19 is a bacterium that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and those with a weakened immune system. Some infections can cause severe bloody diarrhea conditions, such as a hemolytic uremic syndrome, or the development of high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease, and neurologic problems. Symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea, and/or vomiting. The incubation period for E. coli O121:H19 in humans can range from 24 hours to as much as ten days. The average incubation period is 3 to 4 days.

The recall was initiated after 4Earth Farms was notified by Grimmway Farms, Inc. that carrots used in the Vegetable Medleys and Whole Organic Carrots may have been contaminated with E. coli O121:H19.

No illnesses have been reported to 4Earth Farms to date.

4Earth Farms is voluntarily issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution and based on information received from Grimmway Farms Inc., regarding the possible contamination of its product. All 4Earth Farms items impacted by this announcement have been expired for more than 3 weeks.

The recalled product should no longer be available for purchase but may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. If consumers still have recalled products in your home, do not eat or use them, throw them away, and clean and sanitize surfaces they touched. Consumers concerned about an illness should contact a medical professional.

The Organic and Conventional Vegetable Medleys, and Organic Whole Carrots subject to recall by 4Earth Farms were distributed to the following states: NH, FL, CA, PA, MN, IL, and CO, through both retail stores and distributors.

Product can be identified with Best by dates of September 7, 2024 through November 02, 2024. To review list, please visit FDA.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who may still have product with Best by dates of September 7, 2024 through November 02, 2024 are urged to discard the product. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 855.918.1706, Monday-Friday, 8am-4:30pm PT.

Outbreak Investigation of E. coli O121:H19: Organic Carrots (November 2024) | FDA

CDC Webpage