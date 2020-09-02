6 Augusta-area Bi-Lo Stores Sold to North Carolina Grocer

Six area BI-LO grocery stores will be sold and rebranded this fall.

The parent company of the Bi-Lo supermarket chain on Tuesday announced it will sell six Augusta-Aiken metro area stores to a North Carolina grocery store operator and food distributor.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers Inc., which also owns the Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket chains, said the sale of the local Bi-Los was part of a 23-store sale to concentrate on its core markets.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Augusta Chronicle