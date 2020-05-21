7th Annual EPC/Nolan Family Foundation Scholarship Awarded

Despite not being able to gather for the EPC’s Annual BBQ on May 19th, sponsored by the New Jersey Department of Agriculture, the council congratulated its 2020 Scholarship Winner yesterday via Zoom.

On the call to present the 7th Annual $5,000 Nolan Family Foundation Scholarship were Theresa Nolan, EPC Executive Director, Susan McAleavey Sarlund, the Winner of the 2020 Scholarship, Jacqueline Giz, and George Moskal (Jacqueline’s Uncle, member of EPC’s Executive Board and 2010 EPC Hall of Fame Recipient). Jacqueline will attend Rutgers University this fall and will double major in Art History and Economics in a Pre-Law Track.

Susan shared with the Zoom participants, “With so much disappointment in our world these past two months, and all that High School Seniors have lost out on, I thought it was essential to celebrate the Scholarship with Jacqueline on the actual day she would have been presented to our membership at the EPC’s BBQ. Congratulations Jacqueline, we wish you all the best with your college experience!”

What makes this scholarship unique is that it is based solely on a 500-word essay on ethics. In particular, applicants need to cite an example of how they faced an ethical challenge in their life and dealt with it. Scholarship Applicants must be related to an EPC member who has been a member of the Council for at least six months, preceding the date of the application, and anonymous essays are judged by representatives of the Nolan Foundation.