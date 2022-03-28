A 25.4M Box Crop Peaking in June For Mexico Grape Exports

The Mexican Table Grapes Growers Association (AALPUM), has released his first estimate for table grapes exports from Mexico during the season 2022.

In this first estimate, AALPUM is predicting that Mexican growers will export around 25 million of boxes.

AALPUM president Marco Antonio Camou, AALPUM General Director Juan Alberto Laborin and FPAA grape division chairman John Pandol presented the crop estimate via zoom on March 24th. This estimate reflects an increase of 19.5% in relation to the 2021 harvest and an increase of 15.7 % with respect to the 2020 crop.

The largest volume is red seedless varieties at 46.9 % followed by white seedless varieties at 41.08 %, then black seedless varieties at 5.97 % and cotton candy at 4.70%.

The harvest Season estimate is subdivided into three sections.

Early Season 7,461,953 boxes in May

Peak Season 16,587,107 boxes in June

Late Season 1,449,229 boxes in July

Shipping will continue from Nogales and other forward distribution points until mid‐July.

In addition to cotton candy, there are several hundred thousand exotic flavored varieties. In this estimate these varieties are included in their respective color group.

US Customs Will be open the first two Sundays of June, and possibly the third to improve the orderly crossing and inspections of grapes.

AALPUM‐About the Mexican Table Grape Growers Association:

This Association was founded in 1977 thanks to the initiative of a small group of growers who saw the importance of being united, and found in the vine a new alternative to the existing crops on the Hermosillo coast, such as grains, orange and cotton, among others.

It is important to highlight that the Association has 98% of the growers register in the Hermosillo area, and that thanks to this, we currently represent 78% of the national table grape production; In this way, the state of Sonora (Hermosillo and Caborca) represents 95% of the total production, thanks to the great coordination and leadership that the same Association has in collaboration with the Local Association of Growers of fruits and vegetables of Caborca, with which it works in a coordinated and constant way to achieve these goals.

FPAA‐About the Fresh Produce Association of Americas:

Founded in 1944 in Nogales Arizona, the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas has grown to become one of the most influential agricultural groups in the United States. Today, the FPAA provides a powerful voice for improvement and sustainability by serving the needs of more than 100 North American companies involved in the marketing, import, and distribution of produce.