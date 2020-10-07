Mastronardi Produce: A Berry for Every Taste

Kingsville, ON – In 2018, Mastronardi Produce launched a partnership with leading berry business BerryWorld® with the goal of changing expectations for how a berry should taste. Last year, SUNSET® did just that with WOW™ dreamberry™ selling their full supply to meet exceptionally high demand. This year, the company has expanded their WOW™ line with 3 uniquely different and flavorful strawberry offerings: dreamberry™, pearberry™, and lolliberry™.

“My vision is to do exactly what we did in the tomato, pepper and cucumber world, and horizontally expand the berry market,” shares Paul Mastronardi, President and CEO of Mastronardi Produce. “I believe that consumers will search for these berries by name, much like when we introduced the world’s first branded tomato, Campari®. I want to give consumers choices and give them the opportunity to purchase many different types of strawberries that each have totally different tastes and can please different palates.”

Each of the strawberries in the WOW berry lineup have uniquely different flavors, shapes, and attributes and all explode with juicy, sweet flavor. The dreamberry offers a true, classic strawberry taste with a perfect balance of acidity and sweetness and a bright red color. The pearberry, a beautiful light pink strawberry, offers notes of pear and tart apple, and lolliberry, the sweetest of the three offerings, has low acidity and high sugar levels, making it a perfect snack to satisfy any sweet tooth.

“With a strawberry for every taste, we expect to drive category expansion,” continues Paul. “We are continually inspiring consumers to make healthier choices by giving them more flavorful options in the produce category.”

With black and gold label designs and memorable brand names, the beautiful and unique branding will help the line of WOW berries stand out on store shelves and offers a high-end, gourmet look. The new premium berries are exclusive to the company and grown in high-tech greenhouses, with availability throughout the winter months. To learn more about how to elevate your sales with WOW berries, contact your SUNSET sales rep.

About SUNSET®

A pioneer and industry leader in the gourmet greenhouse industry, SUNSET® grows and markets nationally recognized brands, including Campari®, Angel Sweet®, and Flavor Bombs® tomatoes. SUNSET® has been family-owned for over 70 years and prides itself on producing consistently flavorful gourmet tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, and berries. To learn more about SUNSET®, visit sunsetgrown.com