A Cut Above Potatoes as a Canvas For a Craveable Potato Program

Newport Beach, CA: ­ Basin Gold Cooperative, Pasco, WA and Sun-Glo of Idaho, Sugar City, ID will represent Fresh Solutions Network, LLC at this week’s IFPA Foodservice Expo in Monterey. They will be featuring A Cut Above® fresh potatoes, select Idaho Russets, and a full range of onions (red, yellow and white). A Cut Above potatoes use select White and Russet potato varieties to yield consistently superior house-made baked, mashed, potato chips and French fries.

A Cut Above potatoes are premium-quality whole White and Russet potatoes packed in 50 lbs. bags and cartons. These potatoes enable foodservice operators to capitalize on what patrons want – crave worthy potatoes! A 2021 Attitudes & Usage Consumer Study conducted by Potatoes USA revealed that “Fries” are America’s #1 favorite side dish AND takeout side dish choice. 1 Not surprising as that same study confirms potatoes popularity with American’s ranking number one for five straight years as America’s favorite vegetable.1

This year we upping the convenience factor to our potatoes. In partnership with NNZ, Inc. packaging, Basin Gold will introduce Amazables! microwave potatoes. This russet potato is packaged in a highly technical film that shrinks around the potato to actually crisp the potato skin in the microwave. The result is an oven-baked potato from your microwave. Amazables! makes a healthy vending machine option for hospitals, college campus, and company breakrooms. It’s also perfect for hotel pantry areas as a nutritious, great tasting option for guest room microwaves. Visit the Amazables! booth in the new tasting booths area of the show where you will be able to taste the difference for yourself.

“Since 2014, we’ve been bringing the foodservice sector premium-quality potatoes under the A Cut Above brand,” said Kathleen Triou, President and CEO of Fresh Solutions Network. “Chefs are always looking for ways to keep up with their customer’s demand for comfort-centric, craveable favorites. Add that to the trend towards plant-based everything, and potatoes rise to the level of signature program status for restaurants – a major demand driver in menu development.”

A Cut Above potatoes is available exclusively from the partners of Fresh Solutions Network. Basin Gold Cooperative from Washington and Sun-Glo of Idaho will all be attending PMA Foodservice Expo on behalf of the Network. Visit us at booth #512.

About Fresh Solutions Network, LLC: Fresh Solutions Network (FSN) is the exclusive supplier of Side Delights® potatoes and onions. FSN is a group of family-owned potato and onion growers and shippers who help fresh potato and onion buyers grow their categories, maximize category investment, and increase sales. FSN delivers category insights, collaborative innovation, and customized assortment. Fresh Solutions Network, LLC partners include: Sterman Masser, Inc. (Masser Potato Farms and Keystone Potato Products in Sacramento and Hegins, PA), Fresh Solution Farms (White Pigeon, MI), Michael Family Farms, Inc. (Urbana, OH), Basin Gold Cooperative, Inc. (Pasco, WA), NoKota Packers, Inc. (Buxton, ND), Sun-Glo of Idaho, Inc. (Sugar City, ID) and Mack Farms (Lake Wales, FL).