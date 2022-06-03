A Grand Opening for West Pak Avocado’s Newest Distribution Center

Murrieta, CA & Logan Township, NJ – The grand opening of West Pak Avocado’s new distribution center in Logan Township, New Jersey, took place on May 25, 2022 with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house.

In attendance for the event was Assemblywoman Beth Sawyer of the 3rd Legislative District in New Jersey, who presented West Pak with a Joint Legislative Commendation on behalf of the state. Assemblywoman Sawyer and Commissioner Chris Konawel from the Gloucester Board of County Commissioners participated in the ribbon-cutting with West Pak CEO Mario Pacheco and Vice President of Operations Trevor Newhouse.

“We are honored to have our esteemed guests with us today to commemorate the official opening of our newest facility. We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with the county of Gloucester and the great state of New Jersey,” mentioned West Pak Avocado CEO Mario Pacheco.

He continued, “I would also like to thank Trevor Newhouse and his team for spearheading the project and taking our new distribution center from concept to reality. This modern facility features state-of-the-art information and technology systems connectivity, LED lighting, energy-efficient refrigeration, and so much more. Also, the design fits into our ongoing company-wide sustainability efforts to help keep our carbon footprint at a minimum.”

As a part of West Pak’s network of facilities, the Logan Township location was built to service wholesale, retail, and foodservice customers in the Northeast and Midsouth regions of the United States. This full-service avocado distribution center provides convenience to customers by offering ripening, bagging, repacking, and cold storage.

The strategic placement of the company’s new facility adds value to West Pak’s operations and enhances the company’s national distribution of avocados. This facility also increases West Pak’s supply chain efficiencies supporting import programs from Peru, Chile, and Colombia as well as direct shipments from its packing facility in Uruapan, Michoacán, to the New Jersey distribution center.

About West Pak Avocado

West Pak Avocado is a family owned and operated company that has been proudly growing, packing, shipping, and distributing premium avocados for 40 years. Their commitment to quality represents not only the produce they sell and how they respect the land but also to how business is conducted. A leading force in the avocado industry, West Pak Avocado is devoted to upholding the highest ethical trading practices and proudly takes an active role in ensuring the vitality and sustainability of the produce business. For more information, please visit www.westpakavocado.com/.

Caption L-R: Assemblywoman Beth Sawyer of the 3rd Legislative District in New Jersey, West Pak CEO Mario Pacheco and Vice President of Operations Trevor Newhouse, and Commissioner Chris Konawel from the County of Gloucester participate in the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of West Pak Avocado’s Logan Township, NJ, distribution center.

Caption L-R: West Pak Vice President of Operations Trevor Newhouse and CEO Mario Pacheco receive an official Joint Legislative Commendation from Assemblywoman Beth Sawyer of the 3rd Legislative District in New Jersey,