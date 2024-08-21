A Standup Kraut: Flanagan Farm Releases Five Flavors of Organic, Probiotic-Rich Sauerkraut

Flanagan Farm has launched five new flavors of sauerkraut, including Classic, Kimchi, Beet, Dill, and Roasted Garlic. The fermented, probiotic-rich superfood is available in convenient, resealable 16-ounce standup pouches, found in the refrigerated section. It is the most affordable, fresh organic sauerkraut in the market.

Classic and Kimchi are currently available at more than 1,800 Walmarts for under $5/pouch (store locator here), while Beet will be available at Hannaford Supermarkets starting in October. Classic and Kimchi are available to buy on the Flanagan Farm website.

“Although searches for ‘gut probiotics’ rose 829% from 2007-2022, there’s still a lot of confusion around gut health and how to achieve it,” said Chris Glab, Chief Innovation Officer of Flanagan Farm and Fermented Food Holdings (FFH). “With Flanagan Farm’s fully fermented sauerkraut, there’s no need for numerous supplements like prebiotic pills, probiotic pills, and numerous vitamin and mineral pills. Fermented foods like Flanagan Farm sauerkrauts provide all these nutritional benefits in a delicious, whole food form.”

He added,“Eating raw, fermented foods is linked to so many health benefits, like an improved immune system, a healthy digestive tract, enhanced nutrient bioavailability, better mental health and more stable glucose levels. Flanagan Farm krauts offer real health benefits through real, organic food.”

Flanagan Farm cabbage is grown on an organic, family-owned Wisconsin farm. Once cabbage is harvested, it travels less than 75 miles north to the production plant in Bear Creek, Wisconsin, where it begins fermenting. Flanagan Farm’s promise is “24 hours from farm to fermentation” to bring consumers fresh, delicious kraut.

These five flavors are set to be customers’ everyday, go-to kraut whether to pile on a sandwich, toss with a salad, top crackers – or just enjoy by the forkful to get a daily dose of probiotics. Flanagan Farm sauerkraut is non-GMO, kosher, vegan, gluten free, has no added sugar, and is free of the nine most common allergens. Details on each flavor of the accessible superfood below:

Flanagan Farm Classic Kraut has a bright tangy taste and seasoned with aromatic caraway seeds

Flanagan Farm Kimchi Kraut is spicy and layered with heat, made with green onion, carrot, ginger and Korean pepper

Flanagan Farm Beet Kraut has an earthy taste paired with a clean, crunchy texture, made with beets and ginger powder

Flanagan Farm Dill Kraut is herbaceous and briny from sea salt, dill and granulated garlic

Flanagan Farm Roasted Garlic Kraut’s robust flavor is thanks to roasted garlic granules and fresh garlic puree

“In talking to retail partners, quality and accessibility was a common theme,” said Jorge Azevedo, Chief Operating Officer of Flanagan Farm and FFH. “Flanagan Farm is now the only refrigerated organic sauerkraut that is under $5 at Walmart. That is real value on an organic, raw product full of real probiotics. Not only do consumers deserve to have superfoods at an affordable price – they also deserve superfoods that are USDA-certified organic – a rare combination.”

Flanagan Farm takes farming seriously, and 1% of sales are donated to the Food + Farm Exploration Center in Wisconsin. This organization educates people about agricultural innovation and sustainability.