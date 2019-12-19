A Starr is Born: New Apples Going to Lady Gaga’s Las Vegas Residency

WENATCHEE, WASH – JUICI™ and KORU®, new apples from Starr Ranch Growers, are headed to Vegas and will be served backstage to the performers at Enigma, a concert residency held at the Park Theater, Park MGM, starring Lady Gaga.

Exclusive to Starr Ranch Growers, the JUICI™ apple is a balance of sweet and tart flavors, with a long shelf-life.

The KORU® is a new variety of apple from New Zealand that has a large size with an orange-red color over a yellow background. KORU® is sweet, with subtle tartness and notes of honey, orange juice, spice and vanilla. It is described as cidery, due to its juiciness.

The two apples are headed to Vegas at the request of the show’s producers who wants healthy choices for the singers and dancers.

“Apples are a great choice for active people who want a healthy snack,” said Krista Beckstead, marketing and brand specialist. “The production company needs food that provides long-lasting energy but is low in calories – apples are a perfect fit and we think JUICI™ and KORU® will create many new fans.”

Enigma is scheduled to run from December to May.