A.V. Thomas Produce, Inc., Merges with One of The Oldest Sweet Potato Companies in California, Yagi Brothers Produce, Inc.

A.V. Thomas Produce, Inc. is pleased to announce that we have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Yagi Brothers Produce, one of the original sweet potato growers, packers, and shippers in California, that started in 1947.

A.V. Thomas Produce, Inc. is a leading supplier of fresh conventional and certified organic sweet potatoes in North and Central America. Livingston is one of the special places in the country with the warm climate and light, sandy soil necessary to grow high quality sweet potatoes, and Mr. Tomas began growing them here in 1960. (Today more than 90 percent of California’s sweet potato crop is grown right in this area.) Mr. Tomas founded A.V. Thomas Produce with 10 acres in production and one small packing shed in downtown Livingston.

Yagi Brothers Produce, Inc. grows, packs and ships fresh organic and conventional sweet potatoes from Livingston, CA. The company first began in 1947 as a family run farm that was started by three brothers who, like so many other immigrants, wanted to chase the American dream and be able to provide for their family. We now are proud to offer a variety of packaging options for both wholesale and retail-ready opportunities.

This merger with Yagi Brothers Produce, based in Livingston, California, further strengthens our position as the largest grower/packer/shipper in California. The addition of Yagi Brothers Produce’s experienced staff, acreage, and proprietary varieties, along with our existing production and operations capabilities, farming acreage, and storage capacity will provide our new and existing clients with exceptional product availability throughout the year. This partnership is also expected to result in greater efficiencies and significantly increase our market share throughout North America.

As with all important business decisions, we will work closely with Yagi Brothers Produce’s existing clients, partners, and employees to make the integration process as smooth as possible. Yagi Brothers Produce will move its existing sales, packing and shipping team to our headquarters located at 3900 Sultana Dr. Atwater, CA 95301.

The new merger of both companies will take place over the next week. Of course, in the meantime, all customers will continue to receive the same high-quality products, which they have come to expect.

We will continue to operate as A.V. Thomas Produce, Inc., while Yagi Brothers Produce will be discontinued on Monday February 6th, 2023. Yagi Brothers Produce’s sweet potatoes, current brands and packaging options will continue to be available thru A.V. Thomas Produce.

For questions regarding this merger please feel free to contact our sales team sales@avthomasproduce.com.