a1 Apple Website Launched to Complement Brand Refresh

New Zealand fresh produce export business, Te Mata Exports, is proud to announce the launch of a new website for a1 Apple (www.a1apple.co.nz), which aligns with the brand’s fresh new look and aims to build on the momentum of a highly successful last season.

Best known as a premium first-to-market New Zealand export apple, a1 Apple has also made a significant impact with its vibrant red color, crisp texture, and balanced flavor, particularly in Asian markets, where it has proven to be an early-season favorite with consumers.

Sarah McCormack, CEO of Te Mata Exports, highlighted the significance of having an online presence to support the a1 Apple brand.

“Our refreshed website reflects the premium quality and appeal of the a1 Apple,” said McCormack. “It’s an exciting step forward in sharing the story of this premium New Zealand early-season export apple. With growing demand and increased volumes expected over the coming seasons and beyond, this platform allows us to better connect with global customers and showcase the work of our growers.”

“The a1 Apple represents the very best of Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne,” McCormack added. “Our growers put a huge amount of effort into producing apples that truly stand out, and we are pleased to help support their hard work by driving the brand as well as supporting sales, marketing, distribution, and global compliance.”

With a healthy crop and harvest beginning in January 2025, a1 Apples are set to be enjoyed by many more international consumers, with volumes steadily building as more fruit comes to market over the next ten years.

To learn more about the a1 Apple, visit www.a1apple.co.nz.

Te Mata Exports

Te Mata Exports (Te Mata) is a trusted business specialising in the export of quality fresh produce sourced from around the Southern Hemisphere. Established in the Hawke’s Bay region of New Zealand, Te Mata Exports is renowned for exporting top-quality local apples but also specialises in cherries, citrus, and vegetables. In recent years, Te Mata has expanded, including the addition of an Australian produce business which focuses on exporting grapes and citrus and is expanding its supply base to include South America. Te Mata Exports is built on relationships and real connections. Their extensive industry knowledge and experience in the Asian market, combined with longstanding relationships, allow them to provide a high level of service to international customers. Te Mata Exports’ largest shareholder is Market Gardeners Ltd, trading as the MG Group, with the grower-owned co-operative owning an 84% stake in the business. The MG Group represents over 400 grower shareholders and is New Zealand’s leading supplier of top-quality produce. The balance of Te Mata’s shares are held within the management team.

https://temataexports.co.nz/

https://www.mggroup.co.nz/