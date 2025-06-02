Active Packaging Powered by Vidre+ Technology May Revolutionize Produce Freshness

Fresh produce is in high demand, but keeping it fresh poses challenges regarding food waste and profitability. Each year, over $1 trillion of food is wasted globally, which, as a result, generates costs related to markdowns and spoilage. Active packaging can help prevent that. Vidre+™ Complex preserves the freshness of produce and flowers at every stage of the supply chain.

The impact of Vidre+™ technology implemented in active packaging is visible in trials across various products. This technology extends the spinach’s freshness up to 10 days, and reduces raspberries’ shrinkage.

Active Packaging: Beyond Traditional Solutions

Vidre+™ Complex upgrades packaging to functional, high-margin active solutions, transforming it from commodity to specialty with unique market value.

“Incorporating Vidre+™ can be easily implemented into storage and logistics. The technology incorporates freshness-enhancing properties directly into packaging materials and works with the majority of traditional formats, e.g., cardboard box or clamshell,” — states Fresh Inset CSO, Krzysztof Czaplicki.

Vidre+™ Complex protects fresh produce and flowers against the loss of postharvest quality caused by ethylene, a natural hormone that accelerates ripening and spoilage. Vidre+™ technology integrates slow-release 1-MCP (compound inhibiting plant ethylene reception) into packaging solutions, effectively neutralizing ethylene’s impact and preserving products’ freshness.

Vidre+™ Complex is already registered in Peru and introduced to the U.S. market. Thanks to the partnership with Janssen PMP, Vidre+™ technology is commercialized and available in Europe.

Summary

Vidre+™ Complex may enhance product offerings, reduce markdowns, and increase profits with active packaging. Fresh Inset’s technology enables growers to be better equipped for longer transport routes for their produce and does not require new infrastructure. Less waste brings profit to businesses, consumers, and the environment.

Active packaging solutions may extend freshness, enhance sustainability, and drive profitability across the supply chain.

Vidre+™ technology represents a leap forward in the fight against food waste and spoilage.

The technology is efficient, versatile, and scalable.

About Fresh Inset

Fresh Inset S.A. (joint-stock company) is a food- tech from Toruń, Poland founded in 2017 by scientists from Synthex Technologies and developed by an international team that consists of a group of experienced scientists, agronomists, engineers, packaging sector experts, and IP lawyers around the globe, in such countries as the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Peru, and Poland. The company has developed and patented a unique Vidre+™ technology for extending the freshness of harvested fruit, vegetables, and flowers. The Company’s product has been patented in more than 50 countries. Fresh Inset is a member of the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) and Greentown Labs.

Vidre+™ is the breakthrough next-generation application of 1-MCP technology, which exponentially expands the benefits of produce preservation by mitigating the effects of ethylene. The research conducted on 5 continents proves that the technology works on various crops and varieties from avocados to grapes, limes, pears, tomatoes, peppers, and many more. Vidre+™ brings a timed and gradual release mechanism that allows produce to be treated by 1-MCP directly in packaging, eliminating the need for a 24-hour application in a sealed storage room or air-tight containers.