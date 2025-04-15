Aerofarms First to Introduce Micro Bok Choy to Consumers in U.S. Retail

A juicy and slightly sweet addition to AeroFarms’ FlavorSpectrum™, Micro Bok Choy is now available nationwide at retailers including Whole Foods, Giant Food, and H Mart

DANVILLE, VA – AeroFarms, the leading supplier of microgreens to the U.S. retail market, announced the launch of its newest microgreen: Micro Bok Choy. AeroFarms Micro Bok Choy is the first of its kind in U.S. retail, delivering a unique and versatile flavor for everyday meals. The mild and sweet flavor of Micro Bok Choy serves as a perfect complement to sandwiches, stir-fries, smoothies, and tacos, while its texture and bite-size appeal create an ideal lettuce substitute for center-of-the-plate salad greens. The company’s new microgreen is available for purchase at leading retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Giant Food, and H Mart.

Micro Bok Choy is the newest addition to the company’s portfolio of seven microgreen products that deliver an exciting culinary experience across a wide FlavorSpectrum™. Each product coincides with a color on the company’s FlavorSpectrum, that represents a specific flavor profile. For example, cool blue colors deliver sweet and mild notes, while reds exude a bold and zesty kick. Micro Bok Choy is categorized as “purple” in the FlavorSpectrum, signifying a mellow, clean flavor with hints of sweetness.

“At AeroFarms, our obsession with flavor fuels our innovation, but nutrition is our true passion. Microgreens contain four-to-40 times more nutrients than their mature vegetable counterparts2,” said AeroFarms CEO Molly Montgomery. “It’s not only the quantity of calories that you consume that is important, but the quality of calories. Microgreens, including our new Micro Bok Choy, are a nutrient-dense source of essential phytonutrients, vitamins, and minerals that can elevate taste AND nutrition at every meal.”

All AeroFarms microgreen varieties are grown and packaged at the company’s indoor vertical farm located in Danville, Virginia. AeroFarms microgreens are grown using AeroFarms patented aeroponics technology and use 90% less water and 230 times less land than traditional farming. No pesticides are used on the plants, eliminating the need to wash before eating. When consumers choose to include AeroFarms microgreens in their daily meal plan, they can feel confident that they are choosing greens that are both highly nutritious and sustainably grown.

Today, AeroFarms owns more than 70% of the U.S. retail market share for microgreens 1. To find AeroFarms’ Micro Bok Choy and the company’s portfolio of microgreens at a store nearby, visit aerofarms.com/store-locator.

About AeroFarms

New AeroFarms, Inc. (AeroFarms) is the leading U.S. provider of microgreens, commanding over 70% of the retail market share1. AeroFarms is at the forefront of sustainable agriculture, leveraging patented aeroponics technology, automated conveyance systems, robotics, and AI to cultivate healthy microgreens that thrive. AeroFarms uses 100% renewable energy and is climate-agnostic, growing plants year-round, regardless of geography and weather conditions. As a Certified B Corporation, AeroFarms is dedicated to meeting rigorous standards of social and environmental performance. Learn more and find AeroFarms microgreens nearby at www.aerofarms.com.

1. NielsenIQ Latest 52 Weeks W/E 3/15/25 and internal AeroFarms calculations.

2. 6 Health Benefits of Microgreens

