AeroFarms Launches New Elevated Branding for Corporate and Retail Expansion

Newark, NJ – AeroFarms, a certified B Corporation and leader in indoor vertical farming, today announced a new brand identity for AeroFarms and the rebranding of its Dream Greens® retail brand to AeroFarms®, uniting its mission and activities under one fresh, powerful identify that celebrates its leadership for indoor vertical farming and a brighter future for all.

Since 2004, AeroFarms has been the world trailblazer for technology-enabled controlled environment agriculture and has won over 50 awards for its leadership for innovation, sustainability, and food — including being honored today by Fast Company for its World Changing Ideas for the 4th year in a row. Honoring its legacy as farmers and agriculture innovators, AeroFarms’ mission today is bigger and bolder than ever: to grow the best plants possible for the betterment of humanity, using proprietary aeroponics and indoor vertical farming technologies to solve agriculture’s biggest challenges and grow the most delicious produce for its communities.

The blue and green colors of the new AeroFarms logo represent the core elements of growing – water and plants – as well as AeroFarms’ environmental stewardship of Mother Earth, that includes using up to 95% less water and zero pesticides versus traditional and organic field farming. The unique floating “E” design represents AeroFarms’ expertise in indoor vertical farming and continued work to raise the bar today and for generations to come for agriculture and business overall. Confident and assertive, the lettering is a modern Gotham font in all capitals that is very straightforward with an engineering quality that speaks to AeroFarms’ leadership and science-driven history while still being sophisticated. In essence, the font sensibility reflects AeroFarms’ bold positioning for years to come. AeroFarms’ expertise in plant biology and the broader farming industry is captured further in its new tagline Agriculture, Elevated .™

AeroFarms starts by selecting the most flavorful varietals of microgreens and baby greens, then perfects them in its proprietary indoor vertical farms for optimal quality, yield, color, nutrition, texture, and taste. In fact, AeroFarms has trademarked Vertical Farming, Elevated Flavor™ to highlight to consumers not only where and how their food is grown, but also more importantly, the key growing benefits that AeroFarms uniquely brings to the market, setting a new culinary standard with millions of data points to prove it.

AeroFarms is able to grow its kale to be sweeter and its arugula to be perfectly peppery, and the Company has developed its signature FlavorSpectrum™ to represent the breadth of flavors and hundreds of varieties of leafy greens that it is able to grow. AeroFarms’ team of experts from horticulturists to engineers to data scientists to nutritionists paired each specific tasting note with a representative color to bring the FlavorSpectrum™ philosophy to life. Across its leafy greens packaging line, the cool blue tones represent sweet and mellow notes, while the intense reds represent bold and zesty flavors.

In addition, AeroFarms’ new packaging design for its sealed tray that is made with 40% less plastic than a traditional clamshell, was developed with rounds of primary consumer research and collaboration with key selling partners. The breakthrough packaging design boasts the largest clear window in the entire packaged salads category. As a result, the leafy greens are showcased, allowing the product to be the hero to signal the ultimate in freshness and flavor. Major consumer attributes like sustainably grown indoors, no pesticides ever, locally grown, no washing needed, and non-GMO are highlighted in a clean presentation for the consumer, and AeroFarms’ expertise in flavor is brought to life through its descriptive product tasting notes and its “Taste our Difference” invitation to the consumer. AeroFarms’ leadership in authenticity and transparency (also represented by the clear window) is reinforced by the grown with purpose messaging and by the logo for Certified B Corporation, that provides a scorecard on both environmental and societal factors.

The new elevated AeroFarms branded leafy greens will continue to be available at Northeast Whole Foods Market and ShopRite locations, and online via FreshDirect and Amazon Fresh. Baldor will continue to serve as the brand’s primary retail and food service distribution partner in the Northeast.

“Now more than ever, customers want to have an emotional and values-based connection to their food. They want to know and understand where their food comes from, how it’s grown and what it stands for,” said David Rosenberg, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to rollout the new look of our namesake brand with the same delicious, sustainably grown local greens that consistently win on quality, texture, and flavor. The AeroFarms brand further connects our customers to our team of growers and plant scientists, and our leading sustainable farming technology platform, that yields annual productivity up to 390 times greater than traditional field farming, while using up to 95% less water and zero pesticides.”

AeroFarms also recently announced the groundbreaking of its next commercial indoor vertical farm in Danville-Pittsylvania County, Virginia. AeroFarms’ next-generation Model 5 farm will be the largest and most technologically advanced aeroponic indoor vertical farm in the world. Strategically located in close proximity to more than 1,000 food retailers in the region, the Danville farm will provide access to approximately 50 million people located within a day’s drive. The new farm will advance AeroFarms’ leadership in plant science and technology and expand its leafy greens business to the Mid-Atlantic and South regions.

About AeroFarms

Since 2004, AeroFarms has been leading the way for indoor vertical farming and championing transformational innovation for agriculture. On a mission to grow the best plants possible for the betterment of humanity, AeroFarms is a Certified B Corporation Company with global headquarters in Newark, New Jersey, United States. Named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company two years in a row and one of TIME’s Best Inventions in Food, AeroFarms patented, award-winning indoor vertical farming technology provides the perfect conditions for healthy plants to thrive, taking agriculture to a new level of precision, food safety, and productivity while using up to 95% less water and no pesticides ever versus traditional field farming. AeroFarms enables local production to safely grow all year round, using vertical farming for elevated flavor. In addition, through its proprietary growing technology platform, AeroFarms has developed multi-year strategic partnerships ranging from government to major Fortune 500 companies to help uniquely solve agriculture supply chain needs. For additional information, visit: https://aerofarms.com/.

On March 26, 2021, AeroFarms announced a definitive business combination agreement with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: SV). Upon the closing of the business combination, AeroFarms will become publicly traded on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol “ARFM”. Additional information about the transaction can be viewed here: https://aerofarms.com/investors/