AeroFarms Receives BIG Innovation Award

AeroFarms receives the prestigious annual BIG Innovation Award honor! AeroFarms is awarded this honor in the Technology category and is the only agtech/agriculture company to make this distinguished list of awardees.

The BIG Innovation Awards recognize those organizations and people who bring new ideas to life. Whether that idea is big or small, these ideas change the way we experience the world. Unlike other programs, nominations are judged by recognizable leaders, not editors or writers with limited business experience. Nominations are individually scored by a panel of experts, hand selected their advisory panel and employees:

“Innovation is now critical for our civilization to progress,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are honored to award so many executives, companies and products the BIG Innovation award this year. Each person, company, and product has made tremendous strides at improving the lives of their community.”

