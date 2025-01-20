AeroFarms Unlocks the Power of Microgreens and Vertical Farming

An Economically Viable Solution Available for Nourishing a World Challenged by Climate Volatility

DANVILLE, Va. — As the World Economic Forum (WEF) convenes this week in Davos, Switzerland, leaders will explore ways to improve global access to nutritional foods against a backdrop of ever-increasing chronic illness and healthcare costs, depleting natural resources, and climate volatility.

AeroFarms, the leading supplier of microgreens to the U.S. retail market and a Certified B Corporation, proudly announces that it has unlocked a patented technology to grow highly nutritious microgreens at scale and has fully commercialized a climate-agnostic, economically viable vertical farming solution. This “unlock” provides an unprecedented means to nourish the world year-round with fresh, flavorful greens regardless of geographic location, while simultaneously minimizing the use of land and water.

“The challenge of feeding our world is not only defined by the quantity of calories, but rather the quality of calories consumed,” said Molly Montgomery, Executive Chair & CEO of AeroFarms, who is attending the WEF annual meeting in Davos. “As of 2023, over 17 million people die each year due to malnutrition caused by insufficient access to vitamins, minerals, fiber, and other micronutrients.4 According to studies by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and University of Maryland, microgreens contain 5x to 40x more of specific phytonutrients and vitamins than their mature plant counterparts.

“Over the last 15 months, AeroFarms has been laser-focused on the operation of its farm in Danville, Virginia,” continued Montgomery. “Our innovative engineers have worked side-by-side with produce industry veterans to unlock an economically viable business that grows nutrient-dense microgreens at scale. With the demonstrated success of our farm in Danville, we are currently planning the expansion of our farming solution to new geographies. I look forward to engaging with leaders in Davos to explore how AeroFarms can play a pivotal role in providing food security and nutrition around the world.”

AeroFarms currently represents over 70% of the U.S. microgreens retail market. AeroFarms is creating a new product category within the produce section of the grocery store as consumers discover the robust flavors, versatility, and exceptional nutritional benefits of microgreens. Historically used as a garnish on soup, pasta, and eggs, microgreens are now embraced as a substitute for leafy greens as the base ingredient in a center-of-plate salad.

AeroFarms is a dominant force in the innovative indoor agriculture space. AeroFarms microgreens are grown in a vertical farm that leverages patented aeroponics technology, robotics, automated conveyance, and AI – all sealed off from the outdoor environment. AeroFarms also preserves natural resources by eliminating soil degradation and using 90% less water and 230x less land than traditional field farming. Plants are grown with no human touch or pesticides, so AeroFarms microgreens last longer and can be enjoyed conveniently without washing.

About AeroFarms

