Ag Marketing Veteran Jennifer Sparks joins Sun Belle

Schiller Park, IL – Sun Belle Inc. has added agriculture marketing expert Jennifer Sparks to its leadership team as director, marketing and communications.

In this new role, which began August 29, Sparks will lead all marketing and promotional activities, including digital marketing, content strategy, and reputation management to enhance and elevate the brand presence of the 36-year-old berry marketer and distributor.

“I am delighted Jennifer has joined Sun Belle to direct the company’s marketing and communications,” Sun Belle founder and president Janice Honigberg says. “We have ambitious plans to grow our berry business nationally and internationally. Jenni’s experience and marketing savvy make her a key hire in support of these plans.”

Sparks brings a wealth of business-to-consumer and business-to-business expertise and experience in promotion, marketing, public relations, and association management. She most recently served as vice president, marketing and communications for the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council where she oversaw all strategic marketing, content, and promotion programs to spotlight the health benefits and innovation of blueberries. Her priorities included the 2021 launch and implementation of the new “Grab a Boost of Blue” call to action, targeting the consumer, media, retail, foodservice, health professionals, and industry audiences.

Previously, as vice president of marketing for the Society of American Florists, Sparks spearheaded the floral industry’s public education and media relations campaigns, experiential marketing initiatives, and influencer programs. Her floral industry work included the creation, development, and multi-year implementation of the award-winning Petal It Forward initiative, which, at its height, resulted in 674 events in 410 cities nationwide in one day.

“I’m thrilled to join Sun Belle and continue to build the momentum of the premium Sun Belle and Green Belle brands,” says Sparks. “I look forward to working with such a smart, strategic, and collaborative team of professionals.”

Sparks holds a master’s degree in public relations and corporate communications from Boston University and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Radford University.

SUN BELLE and GREEN BELLE are leading brands of premium quality conventional and organic blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, strawberries, golden berries, cranberries, pomegranate arils and red currants. Sun Belle operates five distribution centers nationally, including Schiller Park, Illinois; Jessup, Maryland; Oxnard, California; Miami, Florida; and Laredo, Texas. The company is recognized for its commitment and service to its customers, dedication to quality and freshness, expert handling, the introduction of new berry varieties, and the ability to fulfill mixed berry programs.