Agro Vision Closes Major Funding, Continues Growth Trajectory

Agro Vision Corp. (“Agrovision”) has successfully closed a $210 million syndicated financing that will fund the next phases of its ambitious global growth plan. The arrangement comes with an option to upsize the credit facility by an additional $190 million for a total size of $400 million. The long-term, flexible financing was led by Credit Suisse and co-leads Rabobank and Santander. ICBC and others also participated in the funding.

“We are very excited to have closed this landmark financing in a volatile environment,” said Steve Magami, Chairman of Agrovision. “This reflects the market’s confidence in the financial strength and prospects of Agrovision. The capital will allow us to pursue strategic opportunities on a global scale and to increase the supply of the world’s best berries from markets current and new.”

Agrovision is a leading, vertically-integrated producer and supplier of superfruits and vegetables. The Company operates farming, supply chain and marketing activity in the three leading consumer markets: North America, Asia and Europe. Agrovision is a mission-driven business, seeking to transform lives while promoting sustainability. The Company has also been recognized for its commitment to the environment, receiving one of the highest distinctions for the conservation and sustainable use of natural resources and biodiversity. To learn more, visit https://agrovisioncorp.com/.