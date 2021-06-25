AgroFresh Announces Global Licensing Agreement with Know Hub Chile for Innovative Natural Post-Harvest Solution

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., a global leader in produce freshness solutions, today announced an exclusive global licensing agreement with Know Hub Chile to test and potentially commercialize patent pending technology for superficial scald control in apples and pears. The agreement continues AgroFresh’s commitment to preserving produce freshness and potentially offers a new natural solution to help extend produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste.

The Know Hub Chile technology, first developed by and licensed from the University of Talca in Chile, is based on a natural lipid found in plants. Existing solutions to prevent scald (chilling injuries to pome fruits typically experienced during storage) often include Ethoxyquin or Diphenylamine (DPA), antioxidant solutions that have residue levels and are banned from use in the European Union. The new technology may provide a naturally derived solution to manage scald that could be available for drench, dip and fogging applications.

“We are excited about the potential impact of this new technology for the apple and pear industry,” said AgroFresh CEO Clint Lewis. “Natural scald control technology could be a strategic complement to our conventional scald control portfolio, and is a key part of our innovation pipeline. By commercializing more plant-based solutions and leveraging our deep global post-harvest expertise, AgroFresh continues its commitment to help reduce food loss and waste for pome fruit across the produce industry,” said Lewis.

“After an extensive industry investigation, we chose to work with AgroFresh based on their expertise, footprint and deep customer relationships in the produce marketplace,” said Javier Ramírez, Know Hub Chile CEO. “AgroFresh supported this technology from its earliest stages, including co-funding public grants that helped lead to its development. We are excited to work with them, and to contribute from Chile with an innovative technology that could help the pome fruit industry achieve their quality and sustainability objectives,” said Fernando Venegas, Chief Tech Transfer Officer at Know Hub.

AgroFresh anticipates that customer trials will begin during the 2021-2022 Northern Hemisphere pome fruit season.

AgroFresh’s vision is to be the guardian of the world’s fresh produce, and the company is proud to support United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 12.3, which calls for the reduction of global food loss and waste at the post-harvest, retail and consumer levels; and to participate in the Friends of Champions 12.3 network.

About AgroFresh

AgroFresh (Nasdaq: AGFS) is an AgTech innovator and global leader with a mission to prevent food loss/waste and conserve the planet’s resources by providing a range of science-based solutions, data-driven digital technologies and high-touch customer services. AgroFresh supports growers, packers and retailers with solutions across the food supply chain to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The AgroFresh organization has 40 years of post-harvest experience across a broad range of crops, including revolutionizing the apple industry with the SmartFresh™ Quality System for more than 20 years. This is powered by a comprehensive portfolio that includes plant-based coatings, equipment and proprietary solutions that help improve the freshness supply chain from harvest to the home. Visit agrofresh.com to learn more.

About Know Hub Chile

Know Hub Chile, a nonprofit organization formed by a group of universities, scientific-technological centers and other knowledge-generating institutions, collaborates to transform science into innovation. Know Hub’s mission is to transform the scientific research results of its partners into goods and services available to the market for the benefit of society. Know Hub was created within the framework of the Corfo (Chilean economic development agency) “HUB of technology transfer” project, with the aim of promoting innovation as an engine of economic and social development for Chile. Visit www.knowhub.cl to learn more.