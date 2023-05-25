AgroFresh Expands Produce Freshness Solutions in Brazil with the Approval of SmartFresh InBox

PHILADELPHIA – AgroFresh Solutions Inc., a global agtech innovator that provides produce freshness solutions, and digital technologies that enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce, announced today the expansion of its SmartFresh™ InBox in Brazil. SmartFresh InBox offers powerful protection in a small, portable sachet, expanding the availability of SmartFresh technology for growers, packers and retailers who either don’t have an airtight room, are transporting produce or require a more convenient option.



SmartFresh InBox utilizes AgroFresh’s industry leading SmartFresh 1-MCP ethylene management technology to delay the ripening process and helps maintain post-harvest produce quality and freshness. SmartFresh InBox sachets are easy to apply and handle, offering effective protection against internal and external threats to freshness, resulting in increased shelf life and reduced levels of food loss and waste.



“At AgroFresh, we work diligently to expand our innovative options and proven solutions for customers across the globe, and we are delighted to be able to deliver SmartFresh InBox to our customers in Brazil,” said Fabiano Coldebella, Commercial Manager for AgroFresh. “We strive to provide solutions that best fit our customers’ needs and operations. SmartFresh InBox offers the convenient, flexible and easy-to-use application process that will help bring the best tasting, highest-quality fruit to market.”



SmartFresh InBox is part of the industry leading SmartFresh Quality System of produce freshness solutions and services with 20 years of experience and continued investment in innovation. Backed by comprehensive science, extensive R&D databases, local application of deep global learning and continuous innovation, these solutions are customizable and provide convenient application options to fit the needs of produce operations of all sizes and on the widest range of crops.



AgroFresh’s comprehensive portfolio also includes plant-based coatings, equipment and digital and technology solutions that help improve quality and reduce waste across the supply chain from harvest to home.



To learn more about SmartFresh InBox, visit: https://www.agrofresh.com/solutions/smartfresh/.



