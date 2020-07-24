AgroFresh Launches FreshCloud Harvest View

PHILADELPHIA — AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (“AgroFresh”) (Nasdaq: AGFS), a global leader in produce freshness solutions, today announced the launch of FreshCloud™ Harvest View, an advanced digital service that equips customers with on-time information to optimize harvest management and achieve enhanced fruit quality and yield.

FreshCloud Harvest View is an easy-to-use digital service that complements AgroFresh’s proprietary Harvista™ 1.3 SC technology, a near-harvest solution that provides flexibility to extend the harvest window, improve fruit quality and optimize labor management at harvest. FreshCloud Harvest View captures, organizes and presents fast and easy-to-access data insights on starch hydrolysis progression. Growers can make timely decisions on when to apply Harvista, which is key to maximize quality and yields. This can translate into higher profit potential.

“For decades, we’ve prioritized innovation and technology to help growers maintain and extend produce freshness and quality. We’re excited to combine our deep agricultural expertise with sophisticated, digital technology services for the industry,” said AgroFresh CEO, Jordi Ferre. “FreshCloud Harvest View is another step towards empowering our customers with fast, accurate and reliable data to make timely decisions to increase yield and quality, and ultimately maximize profit potential and reduce waste.”

FreshCloud Harvest View offers growers an even more comprehensive fruit maturity assessment and Harvista application timing system. For the 2020 season, AgroFresh-dedicated teams will guide customers on leveraging this new service, which will be accessible from their preferred mobile device or computer.

“In order for our customers to deliver the best tasting and freshest fruit, they need new tools to measure and manage quality parameters starting in the orchard. That’s why we have developed FreshCloud Harvest View and are integrating our science-backed agricultural expertise with machine learning,” said AgroFresh’s Global Head of FreshCloud Infrastructure and Analytics, Kim Bui. “FreshCloud Harvest View equips our customers with data-driven insights that unlock a deeper understanding of fruit maturity and storage potential during harvest, which ultimately leads to more precise and sophisticated decision-making.”

As demonstrated with growers in multiple countries for many years, AgroFresh’s Harvista solution provides greater flexibility for harvest management, particularly workforce scheduling and labor management, which are increasingly growing concerns for the 2020 harvest season.

AgroFresh continues to bring an expanded portfolio of new technology solutions to help growers, especially in these challenging times. For more information, visit the AgroFresh website or contact your local AgroFresh representative.

Harvista 1.3 SC is registered by the US EPA; Registration No. 71297-17. Always read and follow label directions. Contact your state pesticide regulatory agency or your local AgroFresh account manager to determine if this product is registered for sale or use in your state.