AgroFresh Solutions Announces Senior Leadership Appointments in Support of its Long-term, Growth Through Diversification Strategy

PHILADELPHIA — AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (“AgroFresh” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AGFS), a global leader in produce freshness solutions, today announced several appointments to its senior leadership team that are intended to position the Company for consistent, profitable growth and to further drive the Company’s diversification strategy.

“Following on our commitment to deliver consistent and profitable growth, we recently bolstered our leadership team with several new hires who have seasoned experience to drive a more disciplined execution cadence. I’m excited to add some new capabilities and deeper expertise in key roles to our Company,” commented Clint Lewis, Chief Executive Officer. “We have also reorganized our teams to align with and bring focus to our growth through diversification strategy. These four new leaders — including two new roles and two filling existing roles — bring abundant experience and expertise to help us achieve our objectives. Beyond their technical skills, each new leader also brings an ability to coach, develop talent and to ensure we embed deeper institutional capabilities in the areas of commercial excellence, R&D excellence and business development excellence to further advance our organic and inorganic growth activities. Together, we believe that these new colleagues working with our broader team will be instrumental in helping us realize our goal of driving consistent, profitable growth as the main lever in delivering greater and long-term shareholder value.”

New Chief Commercial Officer Role to Drive Commercial Excellence and Deeper Customer Engagement

Mike Hamby, Chief Commercial Officer – In this new role for the Company, Mr. Hamby will bring all of the Regional Sales Teams, Sales Operations, Regional Marketing, Global Product Marketing and Digital Solutions teams together into a newly created Global Commercial Division. Mike brings 30 years of experience in the life sciences and agriculture sectors. He joins AgroFresh from Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health (BIAH), where since 2019 he was the Head of the Animal Health Business in South America. Prior to this role, Mike was the Vice President of BIAH’s US Pets Business (2017-2019). Mike joined BIAH in 2015 through the acquisition of Merial where he held the positions of Head of US Commercial Operations and Head of US Livestock Division (2015-2017). Before joining Merial, Mr. Hamby held several commercial roles with Pfizer and Zoetis (2006 – 2015) ranging from sales, sales management, marketing and operations across several businesses and species groups. Mr. Hamby holds a B.S. in Agriculture Business from California State University, Chico and an M.B.A. from Texas Christian University.

Chief Technology Officer to Advance Both Internal R&D and Regulatory Activities and Strengthen Sourcing of External Innovation

Duncan Aust, Chief Technology Officer & Head of Research and Development and External Innovation — Effective August 16, 2021, Dr. Aust will join AgroFresh and lead the company’s Research & Development, Global Regulatory and External Innovation activities. He replaces Dr. Ann Beaulieu, who is retiring. In his career, Duncan has successfully led international product innovation and development teams towards the development of over 75 commercialized pharmaceutical, agricultural and specialty chemical products. He served as Vice President and Senior Vice President of Research & Development for DFB Pharmaceuticals, Coria Laboratories and Healthpoint, followed by 10 Years with FMC Corporation leading Global R&D. From 2017, he headed up FMC’s Biologicals & Plant Health Global R&D Organization, as well as their EMEA Regulatory & Development teams. Duncan holds a Ph.D. in Biotechnology from the King’s College London (University of London).

Marketing Leadership to Support Enhanced Global Commercial Capabilities

Amy Tranzillo, Global Head of Marketing – Ms. Tranzillo will bring together the Regional Marketing and Global Product Management Teams to form a newly defined Global Marketing Organization. Amy is a global marketing leader with more than 20 years of experience in Animal Health and Food & Agriculture sectors. She recently served as Sr. Director, Global Marketing at Elanco as the ruminant team lead, where she drove the formation of global brand campaigns and collaborated with R&D to develop the innovation strategy. Earlier is her career Ms. Tranzillo spent 17 years at Zoetis (formerly Pfizer Animal Health), where she held management roles in regional marketing, new product commercialization, product lifecycle management, global market research, and marketing communications. Throughout her career, Amy has consistently delivered go-to-market strategies to drive revenue growth by successfully launching 10+ new brands into livestock markets within multiple geographies including USA, EU, Canada, Australia, Brazil and India. Amy holds a B.S. in Animal Science and Agriculture Business from the University of Delaware.

New Strategy and Business Development Role to Augment Diversification Strategy Through External Opportunities

Bob Barclay, Head of Strategy and Business Development –In this new role for the Company, Mr. Barclay will be responsible for defining and executing a global business development strategy to drive profitable revenue growth that enhances the Company’s offerings and market position. Bob has 30 years of experience in the life sciences industry with a focus on agriculture. He joins AgroFresh from Virbac Corporation where since 2019 he was Director of Business Development for VirbacNorth America. Prior to this, Bob held Business Development roles with GVL, a veterinary software provider, and Hologic, a leading medical device organization. Previously, Bob held roles in Marketing and Business Development with Pfizer and Zoetis (2005-2016). Bob led transactions licensing or acquiring various technologies, products and companies across Zoetis’ $5 billion portfolio of business. At Pfizer Animal Health, Bob led marketing for the industry leading pain portfolio through its patent expiry and also successfully defended against new brand entrants. Bob has a B.S. and M.S. in Animal Science from the University of Illinois and an M.B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis.

About AgroFresh

AgroFresh (Nasdaq: AGFS) is an AgTech innovator and global leader with a mission to reduce food loss/waste and conserve the planet’s resources by providing a range of science-based solutions, data-driven digital technologies and high-touch customer services. AgroFresh supports growers, packers and retailers with solutions across the food supply chain to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The AgroFresh organization has 40 years of post-harvest experience across a broad range of crops, including revolutionizing the apple industry with the SmartFresh™ Quality System for more than 20 years. This is powered by a comprehensive portfolio that includes plant-based coatings, equipment and proprietary solutions that help improve the freshness supply chain from harvest to the home. Visit agrofresh.com to learn more.

