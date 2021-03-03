AgroFresh’s Near-Harvest Technology, Harvista, is Now Available for U.S. Blueberry Growers

AgroFresh Produce March 3, 2021

For years, apple, pear, and cherry growers across the U.S. and globe have appreciated the benefits of near-harvest Harvista™ 1.3 SC technology, which allows growers to secure quality, optimize labor resources, and extend their harvest window, resulting in less fruit loss and increased revenues.

Now, AgroFresh, a leading AgTech company that enhances produce freshness, has announced that United States blueberry growers can benefit from this same Harvista solution.

Growers know an early near-harvest program means more success from the start. When applied to blueberries, Harvista leads to bigger, firmer, better berries, allowing growers to be confident in their blueberry harvest, reducing fruit loss due to bruising and streamlining workflow efficiencies.

“We’re excited to add blueberries to our list of U.S. approved crops for Harvista,” said Darrell Riddle, Harvista Global Business Lead at AgroFresh. “The benefits of firmer blueberries at harvest, the potential of reducing the number of picks, and having less berry weight loss is encouraging news for the rapidly growing and competitive global blueberry industry.”

Five trials of Harvista on four different varieties revealed that berries treated with Harvista saw either an increase in firmness or a more consistent firmness, notably amongst the Blue Crop varietal, known for its lower levels of firmness.

The Harvista technology offers easy self-application, and growers can use their existing sprayers. Simply spray Harvista up to three days before the intended pick date for optimum results.

For more information, visit the Harvista web page or contact your local AgroFresh representative. 

~

Related Articles

Produce

Xtend Packaging Retains the Waxy Bloom of Blueberries

StePac Produce December 21, 2018

StePac L.A. Ltd. has developed customized, proprietary, polyamide-based packaging technology for ensuring long-lasting freshness in bulk deliveries of blueberries to distant destinations. The new multi-layered packaging, which is the outcome of several years R&D ensures this high value fruit arrives in wholesome condition, with its natural protective bloom intact.