AgSafe Promotes Theresa Kiehn to Acting President and CEO

Modesto, CA —AgSafe (agsafe.org), a top provider of practical health and safety education to the agricultural industry, has named Theresa Kiehn to replace departing President and CEO Amy Wolfe. Kiehn assumed her new role and responsibilities on April 1, coordinating with Wolfe for a seamless transition to provide resources and information during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Kiehn’s skills and thorough experience supporting and advising the agriculture industry will immediately affect the ongoing development and enhancement of resources that address new safety challenges posed by COVID-19. AgSafe is providing farmers and other agribusinesses a variety of informational documents, government guidance, health services resources and information about the Families First Coronavirus Act (FFCRA), supported by webinars, videos and an FAQ page.

“Theresa’s commitment to AgSafe and the diverse cross-section of farmers and agribusinesses we serve has been clear since she joined the organization in 2009,” said Deborah Adam, member of the AgSafe Board of Directors. “She exhibits the highest levels of professionalism in her work, and her family’s farming background makes AgSafe’s mission very personal. She understands the regulations and pressures farmers face, and her desire to empower them with guidance to achieve success is apparent in the energy and enthusiasm she brings to work.”

Raised in a farming family, Kiehn graduated from California State University, Stanislaus and accepted a position with the Great Valley Center, a nonprofit focused on ensuring the vitality of California’s Central Valley. Over the course of nearly ten years, she worked on farmland conservation easements and protection projects, addressed agriculture sustainability issues, and led additional initiatives. Hired as a program assistant, she advanced steadily into a management role, before eventually joining AgSafe in 2009 where she served as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer most recently.

At AgSafe, Kiehn’s focus has been developing programs and resources integral to the agriculture industry and putting them in the hands of food and farming industry members, as well as promoting technology to accomplish aspects of regulatory compliance and sustainable practice.

“I am honored and excited to lead AgSafe, serving as Acting President and CEO,” said Kiehn. “For the past ten years, AgSafe’s mission has been my passion and I look forward to continuing the tradition of providing practical and timely resources to the men and women who work in our agricultural community.”

AgSafe provides agriculture businesses with insights and education in a variety of areas including worker safety, human resources, pesticide safety and food safety.

About AgSafe:

AgSafe is a membership-based, non-profit organization whose mission is to provide practical health and safety education to the agricultural community. Founded in 1991 and based in Modesto, CA, the organization has trained over 75,000 employers, supervisors and farm workers in the most critical issues impacting worker safety, human resources, pesticide safety and food safety. Visit agsafe.org for more information.