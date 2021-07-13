Albertson’s Co-Chairman Jim Donald Headlines OPS Keynote Presentations

(MONTEREY, CA) Jim Donald, Albertson’s Co-Chairman and one of most admired CEOs in the world, will be a featured keynote presenter at the fifth annual Organic Produce Summit (OPS), joining retail industry veteran Kevin Coupe for a provocative and engaging conversation about the future of the food industry, and the role organics will play for consumers and the retail community.

“The Next 18 Months: Navigating a Competitive, Consumer-Driven Landscape” will feature Donald discussing the future of food retailing as the country rebounds from the Covid-19 pandemic. His keynote highlights a series of informative and insightful educational components of OPS 2021, to be held in person September 15-16 in Monterey, CA.

“As we move forward, the food industry will be a place where survival of the fittest—the most innovative, relevant, resonant, and customer-centric retailers—will be the law of the land,” Donald said. “Businesses can use their own cultures to establish leadership and create an organic and authentic “climate of caring” for both employees and shoppers that can transcend even the toughest logistical, infrastructural, technological, and competitive challenges.”

Donald joined Albertsons in March 2018 as President and Chief Operating Officer and currently serves as Co-Chairman of the Board of Albertsons Companies, Inc., a leading North American retail food, health, and wellness company. He was previously CEO of Starbucks, Haggen, and Extended Stay Hotels and has been named one of the “Top 25 CEOs in the World,” by Best Practices Institute.

For his part, Donald is offering OPS attendees the chance to be part of the conversation, by sending in questions for his presentation—an outstanding opportunity to interact with one of the best minds in retailing.

“Jim is one of the most dynamic and progressive leaders in the world of retail and can share how evolving customer behavior is challenging retailers to remain relevant and resonant to them,” Coupe said. “The changing retail landscape from brick and mortar to omnichannel retailing—and the practical implications for organic fresh produce—is top of mind for everyone. To openly discuss the operational and cultural imperatives that retailers and suppliers need to embrace, and how they can be best communicated both internally and externally will benefit all OPS attendees. This is a can’t miss keynote presentation!”

Albertsons Companies has stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randall’s, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, and Carrs, as well as meal kit company Plated based in New York City. The company operates more than 1,700 pharmacies, 23 distribution centers, 20 manufacturing plants, and approximately 270,000 employees across the country. Albertson’s O Organics brand is one of the nation’s largest brands of USDA-certified organic products, with more than 1,000 products available exclusively at Albertsons Companies stores.

OPS is the only event dedicated exclusively to bringing together organic producers with retailer and buying organizations from across the globe. The fifth annual OPS features a trade show floor exhibition that will showcase over 160 of North America’s organic fresh produce growers, shippers, and processors exhibiting their products to hundreds of retailers and buyers. Tours at several of the nation’s leading organic producers are also available for qualified retailers and wholesalers at OPS.

Retailer and general registration for OPS 2021 is available at www.organicproducesummit.com. Additional information about the event, including schedule, sponsors, and a complete list of exhibiting companies is also available on the website.

About OPS:

The Organic Produce Summit was started in 2016 as a live event bringing together growers, shippers and processors of organic fresh produce and retail buying organizations across North America. The Organic Produce Summit is held every July in Monterey, CA.