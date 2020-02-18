Albertson’s Co-Chairman Jim Donald Headlines OPS Keynote Presentations

MONTEREY, CA – Jim Donald, Albertson’s Co-Chairman and one of most admired CEOs in the world, will be a featured Keynote Presenter at the fifth annual Organic Produce Summit, joining retail industry veteran Kevin Coupe for a provocative and engaging conversation about the future of the food industry and the role organics will play for consumers and the retail community.

“Real Talk with Jim Donald”is the second keynote presentation to be announced for OPS as part of the event’s informative and insightful series of educational sessions. OPS 2020, held July 8-9 in Monterey, CA, is the only event dedicated exclusivity to bringing together organic fresh produce growers, shippers and processors with retailer and buying organizations from across the globe.

Donald joined Albertsons in March 2018 as President and Chief Operating Officer and currently serves as Co-Chairman of the Board of Albertsons Companies, Inc., a leading North American retail food, health and wellness company. He was previously CEO of Starbucks, Haggen and Extended Stay Hotels and has been named one of the “Top 25 CEO’s in the World”, by Best Practices Institute. Donald will sit down with Coupe, founder of Morning News Beat, for a lively conversation on the growth of organics in the ever changing retail environment.

“Jim is one of the most dynamic and progressive leaders in the world of retail and can share how evolving customer behavior is challenging retailers to remain relevant and resonant to them,” Coupe said. “The changing retail landscape from brick and mortar to omnichannel retailing—and the practical implications for organic fresh produce—is top of mind for everyone. To openly discuss the operational and cultural imperatives that retailers and suppliers need to embrace, and how they can be best communicated both internally and externally will benefit all OPS attendees. This is a can’t miss keynote presentation!”

Albertsons Companies has stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randall’s, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs, as well as meal kit company Plated based in New York City. The company operates more than 1,700 pharmacies, 23 distribution centers, 20 manufacturing plants, and approximately 270,000 employees across the country. Albertson’s O Organics brand is one of the nation’s largest brands of USDA-certified organic products, with more than 1,000 products available exclusively at Albertsons Companies stores.

OPS recently announced the first of its keynote presenters, co-founders of nationally acclaimed fast causal restaurant chain sweetgreen, Nicolas Jammet and Jonathan Neman. Additionally, among the educational sessions on tap for OPS 2020 are:

Organic Fresh Produce Sales Data Analysis

Is Regenerative the “New” Organic?

How Do Independent Retailers Handle Organic?

The fifth annual OPS features a sold-out exhibition that will showcase 152 of North America’s organic fresh produce growers, shippers and processors exhibiting their products to over 250 retailers and buyers. Tours at several of the nation’s leading organic producers are also available for qualified retailers and wholesalers at OPS.

Retailer and general registration for OPS 2020 is available at www.organicproducesummit.com. Additional information about the event, including schedule, sponsors and a complete list of exhibiting companies is also available on the website.

About OPS:

The Organic Produce Summit was started in 2016 as a live event bringing together growers, shippers and processors of organic fresh produce and retail buying organizations across North America. The Organic Produce Summit is held every July in Monterey, CA.