Alicia Calhoun named PennRose Farms Director of People, Performance and Culture

Wimauma, FL – PennRose Farms announces the addition of Alicia Calhoun who will collaborate with leadership in their initiatives to strengthen core culture and further cultivate top talent management goals.

In this newly created position, Calhoun will bring her passion and energy to team members across all levels of the organization through guidance and leadership regarding people, performance and culture. She will serve as a leader and cultivator of trust, both internally and externally. As a champion of and for the people, Calhoun will also facilitate talent management across the global organization. “As an organization whose focus is to be immersed in our customers’ success, Alicia’s advocacy and contribution to the enrichment of our team members will further elevate our customers’ success and experience,” said Chuck Ciruli, CEO of PennRose Farms.

Prior to joining PennRose, Calhoun was in charge of developing, designing and facilitating the industry-specific offerings of the Center for Growing Talent at the Produce Marketing Association (PMA). During her time at PMA, she served in many roles, both in strategic and operational capacities. She brings with her a solid history of excellent work relationships and a strong ability to exercise independent judgement all the while coordinating the efforts of many to meet organizational goals.

“My passion for people, and their ability to achieve their highest level of development, mesh perfectly with my new role – an internal partnership to ensure our talent is our biggest asset. As we continue to serve as a solutions-based supply chain management company, I look forward to bringing my experience and skills to ensure we attract and develop the right talent and culture to support and successfully align with our customers and growers’ needs,” said Calhoun.

Ciruli, added “We are grateful to have Alicia on our team. We recognize the value she will contribute in the areas of recruitment, strategic development of people, as well as serving as an overall champion of our culture.”

Calhoun, who will be based in Maryland, may be reached at [email protected]. We invite you to connect with her and the PennRose team this spring at Southern Exposure, where PennRose Farms is an exhibiting sponsor. To learn more about Calhoun and our team, visit www.pennrosefarms.com.

PennRose Farms LLC is a grower-owned, solutions-based supply chain management company. Through common ownership of our family of companies, we grow, ship and manage the production of fresh fruit and vegetables throughout the U.S. and Mexico. We specialize in creating dedicated supply chains that provide year-round supply as well as extraordinary customer service. We proudly serve the retail, wholesale and foodservice trade. Learn more about us at www.pennrosefarms.com.