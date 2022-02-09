Allegiance Retail Services Announces Departure of Kelly Davis

Allegiance Retail Services Produce February 9, 2022

I would like to announce the departure of Kelly Davis – Director, Produce & Floral, effective February 18, 2022.  It is always sad to lose such a dedicated associate.  Our only consolation is that Kelly is comfortable with her decision and deems it as a step forward in her life / career.  

Kelly has contributed a lot to the success of this organization.  We acknowledge her efforts and thank her for the unconditional commitment & dedication throughout the years.  On behalf of everyone at Allegiance Retail Services, I would like to wish Kelly the best of luck in her future endeavors.

I am pleased to announce the promotion of Gary Roselli to Senior Category Manager – Produce & Floral, effective February 21, 2022.  In this new role, Gary will report directly to me.  During the past seven years, Gary has proven to be a strong and effective Category Manager in both Produce & Floral Departments.

Please join me in wishing Gary the best of luck in this new role.

Best,

Samer Rahman 
Vice President – Perishables

