Allen Lund Company Announces: Ben Tinker Promoted to ALC Madison General Manager

The Allen Lund Company is pleased to announce the promotion of Ben Tinker to General Manager of the ALC Madison office.

Tinker has served as the Assistant General Manager of the Madison office for the past seven years. He joined ALC in 2014 after the company acquired Northern Freight Service.

Tracey Lewin, Vice President of Sales and Operations, stated, “Congratulations to Ben Tinker on his promotion to General Manager of our Madison, WI office! Ben has over 17 years of industry experience, ten of which have been with ALC. He was promoted to Assistant General Manager in 2017 and while in that role, continued to sell and helped the office’s load count grow while supporting and guiding the entire operations team. With Ben’s experience and knowledge, tenacity, and motivation to grow, we have big expectations and are excited to see all the ways in which the Madison office will continue to expand under his leadership. I look forward to working more closely with Ben, and we welcome him to the entire GM team!”

Regarding his promotion, Ben said, “I am honored and excited to tackle this opportunity. Throughout my ten years with ALC, the company’s commitment to integrity, candor and hard work for both shippers and carriers has stood out to me. I look forward to continuing that tradition in Madison and moving the office forward. I have the pleasure to lead an experienced team in Madison and we are excited to share that knowledge with our shippers, our core carriers, and ALC. Thank you to the executive team for their commitment to the Madison office and me.”

