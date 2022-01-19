The Allen Lund Company announces two promotions in the Orlando office. Shaun Leiker has been promoted to manager of ALC’s Special Projects Division. In addition, Billy Pangonis will take over for Shaun as the new manager of the ALC Orlando team.

Shaun was hired in 1994 to assist in expanding a produce department in Orlando. In 1995, he took over the lead role in the established Orlando refrigerated department. Shaun earned a promotion to assistant manager of the Orlando office in 1999 and manager in 2011.

“We are so fortunate to have Shaun Leiker accept this new position. Shaun always puts his customers first and does such a great job communicating with all our offices, he’s the perfect fit. I’ve known Shaun for over 27 years and he has an energy and zest for knowledge that is unmatched. I look forward to seeing what Shaun will do over the next few years in this new role for ALC,” states Bob Rose, VP of National Sales.

Shaun adds, “It’s with sincere appreciation that I would like to thank the ALC executive team for the confidence they are placing in me with this promotion. Without everyone’s dedication in following Allen’s mantra of Customer, Company, Office this amazing opportunity that we all now have in front of us would not have been possible. I am excited to take on this challenge, working with Bob Rose to help guide every office on this new journey, creating more opportunities for growth and advancement.”

Billy Pangonis began his career with ALC in 2003 as an intern and just after a few months became a full-time broker’s assistant. His leadership skills were a large part of his promotion to assistant manager in August 2011.

VP of Sales and Operations, Lenny Sciarappa, commented, “For the past few years, I have had the opportunity to work closely with Billy as the assistant manager of our Orlando office. He is hard-working, analytical, and operates using the ALC mantra of Customer, Company, Office. During his interview with the executive team, Billy did a terrific job describing his vision and plan to move the office forward. Billy is fully committed to getting the job done, and I have all the confidence in him that he will succeed.”

Billy shared, “I am so grateful to the executive team for placing so much trust in me. It is such a great honor to follow Bill Bess and Shaun in leading the Orlando and International teams. I am excited to take on this new challenge with an amazing group of people. It will be so great to see what we can accomplish together.”

Specializing as a national third-party transportation broker with nationwide offices and over 600 employees, the Allen Lund Company works with shippers and carriers across the nation to arrange dry, refrigerated (specializing in produce), and flatbed freight; additionally, the Allen Lund Company has a logistics and software division, ALC Logistics, and an International Division licensed by the FMC as an OTI-NVOCC #019872NF. If you are interested in joining the Allen Lund Company team, please click here.

Established in 1976, the Allen Lund Company was named by Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the best places to work in Los Angeles for 2021. Additionally, ALC was recognized by Food Logistics magazine as a 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider for TransKool Solutions, Logistics Tech Outlook for our software division ALC Logistics as a 2018 Top 10 Freight Management Solution Providers, 2018 Food Logistics’ Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list, 2017 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Top 100, 2017 Food Logistics 100+ Top Software and Tech Provider, a 2016 Top IT Provider by Inbound Logistics, 2015 Coca-Cola Challenger Carrier of the Year, 2015 Top Private Company in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal, a 2014 Great Supply Chain Partner, and was placed in Transport Topics’ “2014 Top 25 Freight Brokerage Firms.” The company manages over 365,000 loads annually, and received the 2013 “Best in Cargo Security Award.” In 2011, the company received the TIA 3PL Samaritan Award, and NASTC (National Association of Small Trucking Companies) named Allen Lund Company the 2010 Best Broker of the Year. More information is available at allenlund.com